CFL 2024 Season Week 14 Game Preview: Calgary Stampeders at Edmonton Elks
The Edmonton Elks looks for their second-straight win against the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday night.
Last week, the Elks defeated the Calgary Stampeders 35-20 to close the Labour Day weekend. It was the opposite results for the quarterbacks as Edmonton's McLeod Bethel-Thompson threw for 486 yards and three touchdowns while Calgary's Jake Maier threw four interceptions.
The Stampeders (4-7) have lost three straight games and have made a change at quarterback, with Logan Bonner taking over for Maier for his first career start. Calgary's offense is second to last in the CFL in total offense with 349.7 per game.
Edmonton (4-8) has won four of its last five games, all by double digits. Bethel-Thompson will be back as the starter with Tre Ford backing him up. The Elks have the second best offense in the CFL while also being ranked last in total defense.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Elks -3, O/U 51
Date/Location: Saturday, September 7, 2024, at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta
Kickoff Time: 7:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy, 20 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
Calgary has two players out on the injury report in defensive back Kaylyn St-Cyr (elbow) and defensive lineman Kelon Thomas (knee). Defensive back Tre Roberson (quad), quarterback Matt Shiltz (ankle), offensive lineman D'Antne Demery (hand) and offensive lineman Bryce Bell (calf) are listed as questionable.
Ford was not included in the injury report for the first time in almost a month with his chest injury, but he won't start. Linebacker Josiah Schakel (thigh) and defensive lineman Noah Taylor (shoulder) will not play.
Keys to Victory
Calgary running back Dedrick Mills returns to the lineup and will play a major role in getting Bonner going on offense. Watch for the Stampeders to run the ball and design short passes early to get Bonner comfortable before letting him throw it deep.
The defense for Edmonton has been a problem all season as they have struggled to slow down offenses and create turnovers. With an inexperienced quarterback starting on the opposite side, pressuring Bonner will be key. Bethel-Thompson is playing his best football of the season since taking back the starting quarterback job from Ford, so nothing needs to change for an offense that is in full control.
Prediction
A change at quarterback brings in major question marks for the Stampeders. Edmonton has been red hot and shows no signs of slowing down. The Elks look to be in line to win this game and be in the conversation for the CFL playoffs, which seemed impossible a month ago.
Edmonton Elks 30, Calgary Stampeders 17
