CFL 2024 Season Week 17 Game Preview: Edmonton Elks at Winnipeg Blue Bombers
For the second straight week, the Edmonton Elks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers face off on the field Friday night.
Last week, the Bombers took care of business with a 27-14 win over the Elks, forcing six turnovers in the win. That win was Winnipeg's sixth straight and helped them hold the top spot in the West Division.
The Bombers (8-6) enter this game as the number one defense in the CFL with 330 yards allowed per game. Winnipeg’s offense has flowed through its 1,000-yard rusher, Brady Oliveira. Rookie receiver Ontaria Wilson has stepped up with early season injuries to Dalton Schoen and Kenny Lawler to become the team’s number one pass catcher.
Edmonton (5-9) will be starting McLeod Bethel-Thompson at quarterback this week after Tre Ford struggled against Winnipeg last week. The rushing attack has been the story this season for the Elks thanks to the emergence of Justin Rankin, who is coming off a 157-yard game. Edmonton is ranked first in the CFL in rushing yards per game at 122.9.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Blue Bombers -5, O/U 49.5
Date/Location: Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba
Kickoff Time: 8:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Clear, 18 Degrees Celsius
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
The Elks have seven players out of the game, including five on offense. Running back and return specialist Javon Leake won’t play with a thigh injury. Two on the offensive line, Phil Grohovac (chest) and Tomas Jack-Kurdyla (knee), will also be out.
Winnipeg only has three players on the injury report with all three being questionable for the game. Wide receiver Lucky Whitehead (ankle) and defensive back Nick Hallett (ankle) did not practice this week while linebacker Brian Cole (foot) was a full participant in practice.
Keys to Victory
When Bethel-Thompson played after his initial benching, he performed well by cleaning up the turnovers. He’ll have his running game to lean on with Rankin and Kevin Brown. Defensively, Edmonton must slow down Oliveira, so the Elks will need to stack more defenders in the box on early downs and pressure Zach Collaros on second down.
The Bombers have the best running back in the league, but without backup quarterback Chris Streveler to handle short yard situations, Collaros needs to get in the end zone through the air more. Winnipeg’s defense doesn’t need to change anything as it will be all about stopping the run of the Elks.
Prediction
Defense is the name of the game and Winnipeg has the best one. The Bombers have a solid running game and should have no problems doing so against Edmonton. Bethel-Thompson will still have a solid game, but the Bombers are an opportunistic defense who will create turnovers that will ultimately make the difference in the game.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24, Edmonton Elks 17
