CFL 2024 Season Week 18 Game Preview: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Week 18 of the CFL season kicks off with a doubleheader on Friday night, starting with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers facing the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. This is the second meeting between the two teams after the Bombers slipped past the Tiger-Cats 26-23 in Week 12 back in August.
That was the last time Hamilton (6-9) lost as the Tiger-Cats have rattled off four straight wins and find themselves four points behind the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division standings, largely thanks to Bo Levi Mitchell. He has inserted himself in the MOP conversation as he is the only 4,000-yard passer in the CFL and leads the league in touchdown passes at 26.
The Bombers (9-6) continue to be the team to beat in the CFL after seven straight wins and clinching a playoff spot in their 55-27 win over the Edmonton Elks last week. Zach Collaros had the game of his life with over 400 yards passing and six majors in the win. Winnipeg has the number one defense in the CFL as the unit has allowed 332.7 yards per game.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Blue Bombers -4, O/U 50
Date/Location: Friday, October 4, 2024, at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario
Kickoff Time: 7:00 pm EST
Weather Forecast: Cloudy, 14 Degrees Celsius, 10% Chance of Precipitation
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Report/Inactives
On the latest injury report, the Bombers will be without fullback Bailey Feltmate (ankle) and offensive lineman Gabe Wallace (knee). Wide receivers Lucky Whitehead (ankle) and Nic Demski (knee) are questionable. Defensive linemen Devin Adams and Celestin Haba are also questionable as both are dealing with hip injuries.
Hamilton was hit hard with injuries this week and will be without two key starters in wide receiver Shemar Bridges (quad) and defensive lineman Nick Usher (ankle). Running back Greg Bell (ribs) is doubtful, which will leave the door open for James Butler to start. Defensive back Siriman Bagayogo (head) is questionable to play.
Keys to Victory
Winnipeg needs to ensure that nothing changes from last week. The offense is in rhythm as more running should be expected in this game, but Collaros needs to continue to be consistent. Defensively, it’s about blanketing the Tiger-Cats’ top receivers and forcing them to run the ball. Tough coverage will force Mitchell to turn the ball over, which is something he hasn’t done a lot of in the past month.
Without their standout receiver Bridges, the Tiger-Cats still have plenty of talent for Mitchell to throw to between Tim White, Steven Dunbar and Kiondre Smith. More of the concern comes with the defense as they don’t have Usher playing when they need more of a pass rush to get to Collaros. Brandon Barlow will need to step up to help with that. The defensive line will have pressure to slow down the Bombers running game.
Prediction
This is the best game of the weekend in the CFL as it is two of the hottest teams in the league. Both teams look even on paper for the most part with the Bombers having the advantage on defense. It all comes down to coaching and Winnipeg has been rock solid in that department throughout the last five years.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28, Hamilton Tiger-Cats 23
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.