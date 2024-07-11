CFL

CFL 2024 Season Week 6 DraftKings Betting Odds

DraftKings has released the betting lines for the four CFL games on the schedule in Week 6.

Jun 14, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Alouettes defensive end Avery Ellis tackles Edmonton Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson(10) during the first half at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
It’s been five weeks since the 2024 CFL season began and fans continue to get a clearer picture of how the season will turn out. Bettors are starting to get a feel for how the games will go after a wave of high-scoring to low-scoring games over the last few weeks.

The over/under for each game is dropping while the spreads are by wider margins entering Week 6. Here are DraftKings' betting lines, along with instant analysis of each game.

1. Toronto Argonauts at Montreal Alouettes

Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports
Spread: Alouettes -7, Argonauts +7

O/U: 51

Money Line: Alouettes -325, Argonauts +260

It’s been two weeks since the Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes last faced off against each other, with the Als outlasting the Argos 30-20. Toronto is facing an interesting situation at quarterback, and it is unclear whether a two-quarterback system is the way to go. The Alouettes are rolling as one of the two CFL teams still undefeated with a 5-0 record. With some questions surrounding the Argos offense, the over will be challenging and the safer bet is Montreal by over seven points.

2. Calgary Stampeders at Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Spread: Blue Bombers -5, Stampeders +5

O/U: 48

Money Line: Blue Bombers -218, Stampeders +180

We'll see another rematch from Week 4 as the Blue Bombers try to avenge a 22-19 overtime loss to Calgary. The Stampeders have been slumping while Winnipeg finally got its first win of the season last week against Ottawa. Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros is back with some pressure on him to perform after Chris Streveler performed well in his place. The spread at five points might be too risky as it should be a close game. The under could be the choice as the teams scored 41 last time.

3. Saskatchewan Roughriders at BC Lions

Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Spread: Lions -7.5, Roughriders +7.5

O/U: 51.5

Money Line: Lions -355, Roughriders +280

This is the first time the undefeated Saskatachewan Roughriders and the BC Lions are facing each other this season. Both are top-two teams in the West Division with first place on the line. They are also two of the top three scoring offenses in the league, and while Saskatchewan’s defense has allowed the fewest number of points, 51 or more points should be scored. The Lions being 7.5-point favorites seems high, even with the Riders having an easier schedule to start the year, but a backup quarterback does complicate things for Saskatchewan.

4. Ottawa Redblacks at Edmonton Elks

Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Spread: Elks -4, Redblacks +4

O/U: 49

Money Line: Elks -192, Redblacks +160

Edmonton is looking to salvage the first part of its season with a win while the Redblacks have a .500 record with the worst offense in the CFL. The safest bet is taking the under on 49 points with two of the bottom three offenses. Win number one could be in Edmonton’s future, but Ottawa has won low-scoring battles this season. If the under hits, the Redblacks should be in the win column.

