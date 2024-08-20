SI.com's CFL Quarterback Rankings After Week 11
Week 11 of the CFL season was chaos at the quarterback position with multiple CFL teams bringing out more than one quarterback on the field.
The anticipated return of Nathan Rourke died out quickly after only eight completions in the BC Lions’ loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Young stars like Montreal’s Davis Alexander continued to shine. Saskatchewan’s signal caller Trevor Harris returned quietly with a nice performance despite losing to the Alouettes.
Here’s a look at the new quarterback rankings in the CFL.
SI.com'sd Top Five CFL Quarterbacks
1. Vernon Adams Jr., BC Lions
The injury Vernon Adams Jr. suffered a few weeks ago is preventing him from losing his top spot. Even with Rourke’s return, it did not change the look of the Lions’ offense as it appears that Adams still gives BC the best shot to win unless Rourke can get into a groove next week. Adams is still third in the CFL in passing yards (2,469) despite missing two games. Things will get interesting once Adams is fully healthy for the Lions as they decide what to do at quarterback between him and Rourke.
2. Cody Fajardo, Montreal Alouettes
Fajardo almost found himself on the field last week when Alexander went down with an injury before returning on the next offensive drive. Alexander is making it easy for the Alouettes to sit Fajardo until he is 100% healthy to step on the field. A return to the field will soon come for Fajardo who has completed over 77% of his passes this season.
3. Tre Ford, Edmonton Elks
Edmonton picked up a 25-point blowout win against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats without Ford on the field. Even though McLeod Bethel-Thompson had arguably his best performance of the season, the hope is Ford can return to the field soon with his rib injury. Nothing should change as Ford has proven to be one of the most electric quarterbacks in the CFL and his return is necessary for a legitimate playoff push.
4. Davis Alexander, Montreal Alouettes
Fans were wanting to see a gritty performance from Alexander before believing he was the real deal. Coming back to beat the Riders on the road against one of the best defensive units in the CFL is a good way to do that. Alexander has thrown for 972 yards and six touchdowns to just one interception this season. He’s athletic, accurate with the football, and most importantly, he doesn’t turn the ball over. The future is bright for the Alouettes.
5. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan Roughriders
While Shea Patterson was serviceable as the replacement following the injury to Trevor Harris, Rider fans were happy to see Harris back on the field. Harris finished the game last week, completing 79.4% of his 39 attempts for 355 yards and two touchdowns in the loss. Passing stats like those have been what Saskatchewan has been missing, and with the West Division getting tight, the Riders look primed for a division title run with Harris back in the picture.
