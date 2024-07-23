SI.com CFL Quarterback Rankings After Week 7
Defenses stood up in Week 7 and made life hard for quarterbacks with only one signal caller throwing for more than 300 yards in a game. Injuries are starting to add up, but the league is showing that there are still quarterbacks that can start for most teams in the CFL.
Here is SI.com’s top five quarterbacks in the CFL through seven weeks.
SI.com Top Five CFL Quarterbacks
1. Vernon Adams Jr., BC Lions
Last week’s loss against the Calgary Stampeders was an off night for Vernon Adams Jr. as he threw for under 200 yards for the first time this season. While Adams is off pace for the CFL passing yards record in a season, he still leads the league in passing yards with 2,395 yards and touchdowns with 14. All quarterbacks are entitled to bad games, so knocking him off number one would be premature for someone still dominating the league in key passing categories.
2. Cody Fajardo, Montreal Alouettes
The Montreal Alouettes was on a bye week last week as it came at the perfect time for quarterback Cody Fajardo, who is recovering from a hamstring injury suffered against the Toronto Argonauts. Fajardo ranks as the most accurate quarterback in the CFL as he has completed 77.5% of his passes as he thrown for 1,636 yards and 10 touchdowns to four interceptions. His status in Week 8 is still up in the air, but there is a chance Fajardo could miss some time.
3. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Last week was big for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell led the team to their first win of the season against the Toronto Argonauts. Mitchell has been playing well of late as he is second in the CFL in passing yards (1,941) and passing touchdowns (12). The wins have been rare for the Tiger-Cats, but Mitchell has been solid in the pocket and has kept them in games. If Mitchell cuts down on the interceptions, he could move up the rankings.
4. Jake Maier, Calgary Stampeders
Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier got back into a groove last week against BC as he finished with 307 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Maier moved to fifth in the league in passing yards (1,559) and third in passing touchdowns (11). He has also completed 71.5% of his passes, showing the league that he can compete against the best. The question is whether he can stay consistent throughout the season.
5. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan Roughriders
There’s a reason Trevor Harris keeps showing up on this list at fifth, as the other quarterbacks in the CFL have not been consistent enough to top him. His backup, Shea Patterson, had a good game last week, but still does not have Harris' accuracy. Harris still has a few weeks before returning, but no other quarterback has been able to hit the marks that Harris has this season.
