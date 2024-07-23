CFL

SI.com CFL Quarterback Rankings After Week 7

SI.com looks at the top five quarterbacks in the CFL through seven weeks of the regular season.

Anthony Miller

Jun 15, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Quarteback Jake Maier of the Calgary Stampeders (12) throws the ball in the first half against the Ottawa Redblacks at TD Place. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 15, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Quarteback Jake Maier of the Calgary Stampeders (12) throws the ball in the first half against the Ottawa Redblacks at TD Place. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports / Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Defenses stood up in Week 7 and made life hard for quarterbacks with only one signal caller throwing for more than 300 yards in a game. Injuries are starting to add up, but the league is showing that there are still quarterbacks that can start for most teams in the CFL.

Here is SI.com’s top five quarterbacks in the CFL through seven weeks.

SI.com Top Five CFL Quarterbacks

1. Vernon Adams Jr., BC Lions

Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 17, 2023; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; BC Lions quarterback Vernon Adams Jr. (3) makes a pass against the Edmonton Elks in the second half at BC Place. BC won 22-0. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s loss against the Calgary Stampeders was an off night for Vernon Adams Jr. as he threw for under 200 yards for the first time this season. While Adams is off pace for the CFL passing yards record in a season, he still leads the league in passing yards with 2,395 yards and touchdowns with 14. All quarterbacks are entitled to bad games, so knocking him off number one would be premature for someone still dominating the league in key passing categories.

2. Cody Fajardo, Montreal Alouettes

Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 1, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; Montreal Alouettes quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers during the fourth quarter at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports / David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

The Montreal Alouettes was on a bye week last week as it came at the perfect time for quarterback Cody Fajardo, who is recovering from a hamstring injury suffered against the Toronto Argonauts. Fajardo ranks as the most accurate quarterback in the CFL as he has completed 77.5% of his passes as he thrown for 1,636 yards and 10 touchdowns to four interceptions. His status in Week 8 is still up in the air, but there is a chance Fajardo could miss some time.

3. Bo Levi Mitchell, Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 16, 2024; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Hamilton Tiger Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell carries the ball in the first quarter against the Saskatchewan Rough Riders at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports / Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports

Last week was big for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell led the team to their first win of the season against the Toronto Argonauts. Mitchell has been playing well of late as he is second in the CFL in passing yards (1,941) and passing touchdowns (12). The wins have been rare for the Tiger-Cats, but Mitchell has been solid in the pocket and has kept them in games. If Mitchell cuts down on the interceptions, he could move up the rankings.

4. Jake Maier, Calgary Stampeders

Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 15, 2023; Ottawa, Ontario, CAN; Quarteback Jake Maier of the Calgary Stampeders (12) is forced to play from the end zone following a failed drive by the Ottawa Redblacks in the first half at TD Place. Mandatory Credit: Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports / Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Calgary Stampeders quarterback Jake Maier got back into a groove last week against BC as he finished with 307 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Maier moved to fifth in the league in passing yards (1,559) and third in passing touchdowns (11). He has also completed 71.5% of his passes, showing the league that he can compete against the best. The question is whether he can stay consistent throughout the season.

5. Trevor Harris, Saskatchewan Roughriders

Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 16, 2024; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Saskatchewan Rough Riders quarterback Trevor Harris (7) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Hamilton Tiger Cats at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports / Gerry Angus-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a reason Trevor Harris keeps showing up on this list at fifth, as the other quarterbacks in the CFL have not been consistent enough to top him. His backup, Shea Patterson, had a good game last week, but still does not have Harris' accuracy. Harris still has a few weeks before returning, but no other quarterback has been able to hit the marks that Harris has this season.

