CFL Reinstates Chad Kelly, Last Chance for 2023 Most Outstanding Player
The Canadian Football League has reinstated Toronto Argonauts superstar quarterback Chad Kelly. The league's highest-paid player returns after completing league-mandated counseling sessions and serving an 11-game suspension, including nine regular season contests.
The reinstatement comes with ongoing conditions that Kelly must adhere to if he wants to remain in the CFL. The terms of the agreement are being kept confidential.
Kelly rejoins a 5-4 Argos team set to host the 5-4-1 Saskatchewan Roughriders at BMO Field on Thursday night.
The CFL, Kelly, and the Argonauts released statements to the media on Sunday morning. In his statement, Kelly apologizes for his actions in a since-settled lawsuit with a former Argos employee.
I am sorry for my actions and the impact it has had on many people personally, the Toronto Argonauts and the CFL. I recognize that this is just one step in the process of bettering myself, but it is an important one, and I am committed to- Argos quarterback Chad Kelly
doing what is needed to be a better teammate, colleague, and person. With that commitment in mind, I have accepted the League’s conditions of reinstatement, including its ‘Last Chance Agreement’.
The Canadian Football League (CFL) has reinstated Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly on a last-chance agreement, provided he continues to meet several ongoing conditions. Terms of the agreement are being kept confidential.- CFL statement
On May 7, the CFL levied a suspension for a minimum of nine games against Mr. Kelly, based on the findings of a thorough third-party investigation into allegations made against him. Over the course of his suspension, Mr. Kelly was required to attend psychological assessments and mandatory counselling sessions conducted by an independent expert in the field of gender-based violence. Mr. Kelly served the ninth game of his suspension on August 9.- CFL statement on Kelly's suspension
The CFL received Mr. Kelly’s final assessment on August 10, and the league immediately began a thorough review process of its findings. The CFL sought guidance from an expert who specializes in gender-based violence and met with the psychologist and counsellor who worked with Mr. Kelly. He then took part in an in-person discussion with Commissioner Ambrosie.- CFL statement on reinstatement process
The ongoing mandatory conditions surrounding Mr. Kelly’s reinstatement reflect the need for him to demonstrate a continued commitment to upholding league standards. These conditions are confidential and will not be disclosed.- CFL statement on ongoing conditions
The Toronto Argonauts announced today that quarterback Chad Kelly will rejoin the team for practice today (Sunday, August 18th) after completing an extensive personal counseling program and reinstatement by the CFL.- Argonauts team Announcement
This is an important step for Chad who has taken full accountability for his actions and represents just the beginning of his ongoing commitment to bettering himself and learning from this experience” “There continues to be much work to do to strengthen our team culture and we are all committed with Chad’s return, to work on this together, as a team.”- Argonauts GM Michael Clemons
The Argos and MLSE take this issue extremely seriously, in keeping with our unwavering commitment to maintaining a work environment where individuals are treated with respect and dignity and that is free from discrimination and harassment,” “The organization will implement a comprehensive education program, focused on this issue, to ensure all team members and staff are properly equipped with the awareness and skills to protect against this issue occurring in the future.- MLSE CEO/President Keith Pelley
