CFL to Change Name for All-Star Selections
The CFL is going through a rebrand with one of the most recognized accolades a player can receive during the regular season.
On Tuesday, the league announced that they will change the name of CFL All-Star to All-CFL. The CFL will also make a change with the division all-stars, who will now be East Division All-Stars and West Division All-Stars.
Fans will vote for members of the All-CFL team as it is powered by Genius Sports. Voting will take place in the CFL Game Zone. WSC Sports will have players’ profiles and stats to help fans make their selections. An announcement for when voting will take place is set to be made in the next few weeks.
While fans will be voting on the All-CFL team, local and national voting members of the Football Reports of Canada (FRC) and head coaches will vote on the nine individual player awards.
The league has used the All-Star name for decades. There’s no word on what led the CFL to make the change now.
There are seven more weeks in the regular season before the playoffs begin. The Toronto Argonauts and BC Lions kickoff Week 15 of the season on Friday night.
