Edmonton Elks Hire Ed Hervey as VP of Football Operations, General Manager
An old familiar face is returning home to Edmonton to bring the Elks back to glory.
TSN's Farhan Lalji reported that the Elks hired Ed Hervey as their new vice president of football operations and general manager.
“Ed embodies the core values that I’m looking for in Edmonton,” Elks President and CEO Chris Morris said in a statement Tuesday. “He’s a man with a tremendous amount of integrity, who believes in consistency and continuity. He brings a wealth of experience working as a general manager in this league, but also understands the importance of innovating as we strive to be Grey Cup champions.”
Hervey spent the last four seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and was the general manager last season. He was previously the general manager of Edmonton from 2013 through 2016 and served the same role with the BC Lions in 2018 and 2019. In 2015, Edmonton went 14-4 and won the Grey Cup against the Ottawa Redblacks with Hervey as general manager.
As a former wide receiver in the CFL, Hervey spent all eight years of his playing career with Edmonton, participating in 188 games. The two-time CFL All-Star went on to be a scout for the team after his career on the field ended.
Hervey is excited to work with his former teammate Morris to rebuild the Elks into a Grey Cup champion team.
“I’m excited about the opportunity to work with Chris, a former teammate and someone who I respect and admire tremendously,” Hervey said Tuesday. “I can’t ask for a better opportunity to come back to. Above everything else, Edmonton is home. When home calls, you answer it.”
With Morris and Hervey hired, the team's next step is to find a new head coach. Jarious Jackson has been the interim head coach since former head coach and general manager Chris Jones was fired earlier in the 2024 campaign. The search for a new head coach begins, and the team hopes to have one named soon after their disappointing 7-11 season.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.