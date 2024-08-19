Hamilton Tiger-Cats Part Ways with DC, Former Edmonton Elks Coach Joins Staff
Turnover in the coaching staff continues to be the theme for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats as they try to figure out how to turn the season around.
After firing their special teams coordinator earlier in the season, the team made the official announcement Monday that they mutually agreed to part ways with defensive coordinator Mark Washington. Hamilton also announced the hiring of former Edmonton Elks coach and general manager Chris Jones as a senior defensive assistant coach. Jones will be the new play caller for the defense the rest of the season.
“I’d like to recognize Coach Washington’s important achievements throughout his tenure in Hamilton and thank him for his hard work and dedication,” Tiger-Cats coach Scott Milanovich said. “Decisions like this are difficult to make, but I believed it was important to take a different approach at this time. Coach Washington is an outstanding man. We wish him and his family all the best in the future.”
Washington has been the defensive coordinator for the Tiger-Cats since 2019. He previously coached with the BC Lions as a defensive backs coach before being promoted to defensive coordinator from 2008 through 2018.
Milanovich spoke highly about his new defensive play caller and how he can help the defense perform better.
It’s exciting to add someone of Coach Jones’ caliber to our staff, given his extensive experience and proven effectiveness on the defensive side of the ball. We look forward to the positive impact his knowledge and leadership will bring to the team.- Hamilton Head Coach Scott Milanovich
Jones and Milanovich have a previous relationship as Jones were Milanovich’s defensive coordinator when they were with the Toronto Argonauts in 2012 and 2013. Jones would go on to take the Edmonton head coaching job as he would have an eight-year head coaching career with the Elks and Saskatchewan Roughriders. He finished with a 61-70 overall record and won the Grey Cup with Edmonton in 2015.
Hamilton’s defense has struggled throughout the season as the unit is seventh in total defense (368) and last in points per game allowed (33.4). Jones’ 2024 season hasn’t gone any better as the Elks started the season 0-5 before making the decision to fire him as head coach and general manager.
The Tiger-Cats go on the road Friday night as they take on the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
