Interesting Update to Montreal Alouettes Quarterback Situation
An offseason question that will be hovering over the heads of every Montreal Alouettes fan is whether Cody Fajardo or Davis Alexander will stick around to compete for the starting quarterback job. There now might be some insight into what is happening behind the scenes.
While appearing on "The SportsCage" on Friday, CFL reporter Arash Madani shared an interesting bit of information.
"I'm told Cody Fajardo is done in Montreal. Unless he's willing to play for a lot less, they're going to move forward with Davis Alexander there. There are a lot of moving parts at the QB position that have to unfold."
Fajardo has been Montreal's main starter over the last two seasons, helping the Alouettes make an improbable run for a Grey Cup title in 2023. Last season, he led Montreal to the best record in the CFL but missed five games due to injury or personal reasons. In his Alouettes career, Fajardo has passed for 6,952 yards and 30 touchdowns to 19 interceptions and six rushing scores.
Alexander burst onto the scene last season after replacing Caleb Evans in the second half against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 8, leading a comeback win. He won all four of his starts and finished the season with 1,347 yards, six passing touchdowns, three rushing scores and only two interceptions.
The debate between the two quarterbacks concerns whether the Alouettes are willing to play with a 32-year-old Fajardo or the six-years-younger Alexander. Winnipeg went through the same situation last year, as the Blue Bombers let the younger Dru Brown walk in favor of Zach Collaros. They saw Brown have a solid season with the Ottawa Redblacks and a down season for Collaros in Winnipeg, despite a Grey Cup appearance.
Montreal's best-case scenario is bringing back both quarterbacks, but Alexander has already stated he will test the free-agent market. Fajardo has said he wants to be back with the Alouettes to finish his career with the team.
This is a decision that could make or break a team that went 12-5-1 in 2024 and was one game away from a second straight trip to the Grey Cup.
