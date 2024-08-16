Masoli's Clutch Throws, Ward’s Game-Winning Field Goal Lift Ottawa Over Calgary
While the home crowd left the stadium disappointed, many were happy to see Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli pick up a win in his first start of the season with a 31-29 victory over the Calgary Stampeders on Thursday night.
Masoli finished with 254 yards and one touchdown in the win. Running back Ryquell Armstead stood out as the top offensive player with 120 rushing yards and 44 receiving yards with a rushing major. After two blocked field goals a week ago, kicker Lewis Ward came up big, converting all three of his field goals, including the game-winner with no time left. Damon Webb was flying all over the field on defense with a team-high seven tackles and five tackles for loss.
Calgary starting quarterback Jake Maier threw for 269 yards, but his backup Tommy Stevens had three short-yard touchdown runs. The Stampeders came back from 12 points down to hold the lead prior to Ottawa’s game-winning drive.
The Redblacks improve to 6-2-1 on the season while Calgary drops to 4-6.
3 Takeaways from Ottawa’s Win
1. Masoli Magic on Thursday Night Football
Any CFL fan outside of Calgary can admit they were happy to see Masoli put up a strong performance on Thursday night. He completed 77% of his passes and didn’t turn the ball over. The best part was that he only took two sacks, both coming in back-to-back plays in the fourth quarter with him not being injured. His shining moment was the last drive where he completed all four passes, including a clutch 16-yard completion to Bralon Addison to set up Ward’s 51-yard field goal. As a football fan, it was hard to not feel good about Masoli’s return to the field.
2. Calgary Stumbles to the Finish Line
Ottawa got Calgary for the second time this season. The Stampeders played well in the second half defensively as they allowed just 10 points and shut out the Redblacks for most of the fourth quarter. It was the secondary that ultimately struggled on the last drive, allowing Ottawa to set itself up for the game-winner. This is the kind of loss that could haunt Calgary later in the season as the Stamps make fight for a postseason spot.
3. Are the Redblacks for Real?
There’s still the argument that Ottawa has beaten up on the weaker CFL teams and lost to the top teams in the league. It’s hard to ignore though that the Redblacks are four games over .500 with a top-three defense in the league. They have already surpassed what they did in 2023, so the argument can be made that the Redblacks are the Montreal Alouettes of 2024.
Up Next
BC Lions at Ottawa Redblacks (Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7:00 pm EST)
Edmonton Elks at Calgary Stampeders (Monday, Sept. 2 at 6:00 pm EST)
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.