Montreal Alouettes Hand Back Starting QB Job to Cody Fajardo
The Montreal Alouettes got one of their most important players back from injury. Cody Fajardo has been named the starting quarterback for the Als in Week 12.
Fajardo was knocked out of the Week 6 matchup against the Toronto Argonauts with a hamstring injury and has missed the last four games. He has thrown for 1,636 yards and 10 touchdowns to just four interceptions so far this season.
Caleb Evans was the original replacement for Fajardo in Week 8 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders until Davis Alexander replaced him and led a 16-3 comeback to win the game. Alexander started the last three games, which have all resulted in wins, while Evans suffered a season-ending injury. The 25-year-old quarterback has thrown for 972 yards and six touchdowns to one interception in Fajardo’s absence.
Over the last three weeks, Fajardo has been practicing with the team and has been available to play, but the team opted to start Alexander to give Fajardo more time to rest. Fajardo almost played in last week’s win against the Riders as Alexander was injured, but Alexander came back on the next offensive possession without missing an offensive snap.
The Als have been rolling this season as they own the best record in the CFL at 9-1 and have the longest active winning streak with four games. They return home on Sunday night as Montreal takes on the Edmonton Elks.
