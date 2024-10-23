PFF Week 20 CFL Honor Roll Includes Argos QB Chad Kelly
The weekly honor roll from PFF was released on Tuesday after Week 20 of the CFL season concluded.
Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly received the highest rating of the weekend at 93.6 after the Argos picked up a 38-31 win over the Ottawa Redblacks. Kelly completed 21 of 26 passes for 385 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers. He also rushed for a major as he lands on the list for the third time this season.
On defense, BC Lions rookie defensive back Christophe Beaulieu had the highest grade with a 84.3. While Beaulieu's only stat was a pass breakup, he was solid in coverage as the Lions' defense had their best performance of the season in their 27-3 blowout victory against the defending Grey Cup champions Montreal Alouettes.
Concluding with special teams, Argos specialist Benjie Franklin got the highest grade with 91.8. Franklin finished with two tackles in the win.
Here are PFF's top grades at each position for Week 20:
- QB - Chad Kelly, Toronto Argonauts (93.6)
- RB - Jeshrun Antwi, BC Lions (83.6)
- WR - Dejon Brissett, Toronto Argonauts (77.8)
- OL - David Beard, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (76.2)
- DL - Ralph Holley, Toronto Argonauts (78.7)
- LB - Carthell Flowers-Lloyd, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (72.6)
- DB - Christophe Beaulieu, BC Lions (84.3)
- K/P - Joseph Zema, Montreal Alouettes (73.3)
- ST - Benjie Franklin, Toronto Argonauts (91.8)
Toronto led the way with four players receiving the highest grades at their positions. The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Lions tied for second with two players each.
Week 21 concludes the CFL regular season with the Tiger-Cats and Redblacks kicking off first on Friday at 7:00 pm EST.
