Saskatchewan Locks Up Postseason Berth in Narrow Win Over Edmonton

The Saskatchewan Roughriders secured a spot in the postseason as they took down the Edmonton Elks by four points on Saturday night.

Jun 11, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Nelson Lokombo (21) and defensive back Jayden Dalke (38) tackle Edmonton Elks wide receiver Dillon Mitchell (17) during the first half at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Jun 11, 2023; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive back Nelson Lokombo (21) and defensive back Jayden Dalke (38) tackle Edmonton Elks wide receiver Dillon Mitchell (17) during the first half at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
The Saskatchewan Roughriders defense held strong in the fourth quarter, allowing only a field goal to help them pick up a 28-24 win over the Edmonton Elks on Saturday night.

It wasn't a perfect night for Trevor Harris as he threw two interceptions for Saskatchewan, but he finished with 358 yards and two touchdowns as well. Rolan Milligan Jr. did it again on defense with his league-leading eighth interception of the season. The Riders won the turnover battle with three forced to Edmonton's two.

Edmonton did not have a running game to work with as the Elks accrued just 30 yards on 15 carries. McLeod Bethel-Thompson was called upon to carry the offense and contributed 379 yards passing and two touchdowns to two interceptions. Penalties hurt the Elks as they had 11 for 93 yards.

The win for Saskatchewan improves its record to 8-7-1 and sends the Roughriders back to the playoffs for the first time since 2021. Edmonton has been eliminated from postseason contention for the fourth straight year as it moves to 5-11.

3 Takeaways From Saskatchewan's Playoff-Clinching Win

1. Riders Defense Show Playmaking Abilities

Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-Imagn Images
Jun 16, 2024; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Saskatchewan Rough Riders linebacker CJ Avery (35) intercepts the ball from Hamilton Tiger Cats wide receiver Tim White (12) in the fourth quarter at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-Imagn Images / Gerry Angus-Imagn Images

All season, fans have seen the improvement in the Riders defense with new head coach Corey Mace coming in and reconstructing the unit. On Saturday, they came up with a stellar fourth quarter with a turnover and just four first downs and three points allowed. Milligan keeps his name in the best defensive player conversation with another interception added to his season stat line. While Saskatchewan's offense has improved this season as well, the defense is the number one reason they are in the playoffs.

2. Edmonton's Future Still Seems Dark

Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images
Jun 14, 2024; Edmonton, Alberta, CAN; Montreal Alouettes defensive end Avery Ellis tackles Edmonton Elks quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson(10) during the first half at Commonwealth Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Perry Nelson-Imagn Images / Perry Nelson-Imagn Images

Talks of Tre Ford getting a contract extension should give Edmonton fans some hope for the future, but there are too many questions surrounding the team. Bethel-Thompson's return doesn't seem likely, and the defense needs help everywhere. Will Jarious Jackson land the head coaching job in Edmonton or will the Elks seek someone else to help?

3. How Saskatchewan Approaches Last Two Games

Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-Imagn Images
Jun 16, 2024; Hamilton, Ontario, CAN; Saskatchewan Rough Riders quarterback Trevor Harris (7) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Hamilton Tiger Cats at Tim Hortons Field. Mandatory Credit: Gerry Angus-Imagn Images / Gerry Angus-Imagn Images

Saskatchewan is still planning to host a playoff game, but the Riders will need to prevent the Lions from doing so. Next week's matchup against BC could determine who is getting a home playoff game in the first round. If not, the Riders would have to wait until the last week of the season against the Calgary Stampeders to finish the job.

Up Next

Edmonton Elks at Calgary Stampeders (Saturday, Oct. 12 at 3:00 pm EST)

BC Lions at Saskatchewan Roughriders (Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7:00 pm EST)

ANTHONY MILLER

