SI Presents: CFL 2024 Power Rankings
The wait is over. The CFL is back. Let's delve right into the year's first Power Rankings edition at SI before the league kicks into play on Thursday.
1. Montreal Alouettes
First game: at Winnipeg - Thurs, June 6
The Alouettes flew into the postseason a year ago, winning four straight games. During the 2023 regular season, Montreal was 0-7 against the CFL's top teams, Winnipeg, Toronto and British Columbia. But when the playoffs arrived, the Als soared right over a record-tying 16-win Argos team and then slayed the Bombers for a CFL title.
In the Canadian Football League, continuity is king. The Alouettes are returning all their major stars from last season's championship team. The two constants a team must have to defend its title are a top-tier head coach and quarterback combo. That's what Montreal has in Jason Maas and Cody Fajardo. The duo helped change Montreal's mojo and culture. As a result, the Als are positioned nicely to rise again in 2024.
2. BC Lions
First game: at Toronto - Sun, June 9
No team is hungrier than the Lions heading into this CFL season. BC has been at the doorstep of greatness the last two years, only to be denied entry to the promised land by heated rival Winnipeg.
Usually, when teams fall short of getting to a championship, they fracture. But BC has kept the band together for one last push toward glory.
Led by superstar quarterback Vernon Adams, a deep roster and a talented coaching staff, the Leos are poised to make that leap this season. And how sweet it would be for the Lions to host the 111th Grey Cup at home.
3. Winnipeg Blue Bombers
First game: vs Montreal - Thurs, June 6
The Blue Bombers have ended their last two seasons on bitter notes, being upset by Toronto and Montreal in back-to-back Grey Cups. The team returns its nucleus to try and erase the pain of its last two defeats at the mountaintop.
It's hard to bet against Mike O'Shea's star-studded veteran squad. After all, it's been six years since Winnipeg did not participate in a Grey Cup. But at some point, the once invulnerable Bombers will falter and not reach the big game. Maybe it will finally happen this year.
4. Saskatchewan Roughriders
First game: at Edmonton - Fri, June 8
It's hard not to hop on board with the Riders, the favored sleeper team of the 2024 CFL season. The vibes are very strong in Saskatchewan with Corey Mace as the team's new leader, but it goes beyond that. Saskatchewan has added some difference-makers to its roster in running back A.J. Ouellette and linebacker Jameer Thurman. If proven veteran pivot Trevor Harris can stay healthy, the Roughriders should be dark horse contenders to take the league by storm.
5. Toronto Argonauts
First game: vs BC - Sun, June 9
The Argos have been to three straight East Finals, winning a Grey Cup and tying the all-time CFL record for wins in a season. It's been a strong run for the Boatmen under 2023 Head Coach of the Year Ryan Dinwiddie.
But there are many reasons to believe the Double Blue could be headed for some blues this season. After all, no team was hit harder than Toronto this past offseason.
It's challenging to recall a contending team going through so much hardship from one season to the next. It started with CFL teams wisely raiding the Argonauts roster and coaching staff. Many of the most impactful Argos from last year's 16-win club have jumped ship. But to top it all off, Toronto lost the league's Most Outstanding Player in 2023, Chad Kelly, to a half-season banishment. The losses are just too much to overcome.
Therefore, it's challenging to see a scenario where the Boatmen do not slide from a top-level team to the middle of the pack.
6. Hamilton Tiger-Cats
First game: at Calgary - Fri, June 7
On paper, Hamilton has one of the more balanced rosters in the CFL. The team has star players on both sides of the ball.
Players like receiver Tim White and running back James Butler are among the league's very best.
Thanks to some slick pickups on defense in free agency, the Ti-Cats should be vastly improved on that side of the ball. But ultimately, what will determine if they can be a genuine contender in the East is quarterback play.
Bo Levi Mitchell doesn't have a lot of believers right now. After looking broken the last few years, the surefire Hall of Fame pivot is in a make-or-break season.
Can new head coach Scott Milanovich help raise the team's play at quarterback the way Dinwiddie did in Toronto and Maas did in Montreal? For the Ti-Cats to be legit contenders, Milanovich has to follow that trend.
7. Calgary Stampeders
First game: vs Hamilton - Fri, June 7
A year ago, despite going 6-12, the Stampeders somehow found a way to extend their postseason streak to 18 consecutive seasons — the fourth-longest in league history.
With Dave Dickenson at the helm and one of the league's best defenses, Calgary will always remain competitive. The question is whether quarterback Jake Maier and the offense can do enough to keep the Stamps in contention.
8. Edmonton Elks
First game: vs Saskatchewan - Sat, June 8
The addition of grizzled veteran quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson provides the Elks stability in its passing attack. But Edmonton's decision to keep the training wheels on a tantalizing talent like Tre Ford is a puzzling one.
If the MBT decision doesn't pay off, a complete organizational reset may be in order with Chris Jones and the current regime being shown the door.
The Elks offense and special teams should be improved in 2024. But for Edmonton to compete in an ultra-competitive West, their defense must play much better than the last few seasons.
9. Ottawa Redblacks
First game: Week 2, vs Winnipeg - Thurs, June 13
For the sake of Ottawa fans, hopefully, this ranking ages poorly. The Redblacks are banking on quarterback Dru Brown being the superstar that he showed in brief glimpses as Zach Collaros's caddy in Winnipeg. If he does, Ottawa could be a playoff team.
Bob Dyce's team has some fantastic playmakers, particuarly on the defensive side of the ball. The addition of do-it-all defensive back Adarius Pickett was a spectacular one.
However, turning around the culture of a last place 4-14 team goes beyond winning the offseason by paying top dollar for select free agents.
Every year at this time, experts peg Edmonton and Ottawa as sleeper teams to make the postseason, and then when the smoke clears, those two are back to being basement dwellers. Maybe the 2024 CFL season finally provides a change to that ongoing reality.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
