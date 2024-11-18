Toronto Argonauts Defy Odds with Second Grey Cup Win in Three Seasons
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers defense got all the attention entering the 111th Grey Cup, but it was five turnovers forced by Toronto that helped the Argos win the Grey Cup by a margin of 41-24 on Sunday night.
Nick Arbuckle filled in for the injured Chad Kelly at quarterback and finished with 252 passing yards and two touchdowns to two interceptions. Toronto's defense shined in the fourth quarter with three interceptions in the frame, one of which Robert Priester took back for a touchdown.
Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros struggled, completing less than 50% of his passes with four interceptions. CFL Most Outstanding Player Brady Oliveira was not as much of a factor as they needed him to be with only 10 carries for 81 yards and a major. Defensive end Willie Jefferson had a spectacular performance with six tackles, two sacks, one fumble recovery and one interception in the loss.
The victory is Toronto's second championship win in three seasons. Winnipeg was again unable to cement its own dynasty despite five consecutive trips to the Grey Cup, losing in the final game for the third straight year.
3 Takeaways From Argonauts' Historical Grey Cup Win
1. Zach Collaros' Finger Changed Course of Game
The momentum changed the moment Collaros was pulled out of the match late in the third quarter with a cut finger on his throwing hand. After that, he threw three interceptions in the fourth. This will be a season to forget for Collaros, even though he fought back from his early season struggles.
2. Nick Arbuckle Stepped Up
After spending most of the season on the bench as the backup, Arbuckle came through in the clutch with some great throws in the second half. His 17-yard touchdown pass to Dejon Brissett in the fourth quarter increased Toronto's lead before the defense finished the job with multiple turnovers. There won't be a quarterback controversy in Toronto, but Arbuckle certainly will have a Nick Foles-type love with Argos fans with his impressive championship win.
3. Is Toronto New Team Chasing Dynasty?
The chances of a Bombers' dynasty died with their third straight loss in the title game. Toronto now has an opportunity to establish the title of dynasty next season after another Grey Cup win during the 2020s. This is the 19th Grey Cup win in franchise history, and a 20th in 2025 would make history.
