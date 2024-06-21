“We Made a Statement”: Tyson Philpot, Montreal Alouettes Receivers Rise to Occasion
It’s all smiles in Montreal as the Alouettes are 3-0 after beating the Ottawa Redblacks 47-21 on Thursday night. Quarterback Cody Fajardo got his flowers after throwing for 393 yards and scoring four total touchdowns in the win. Fajardo will be passing those flowers on to his strong receiving core.
Tyson Philpot and Kaion Julien-Grant had monster days, each racking up over 100 yards receiving. Philpot hauled in a touchdown, and Reggie White Jr. got in on the action with 61 yards and two second-half majors.
After the game, Philpot spoke glowingly of his receivers and made it known to the CFL how he feels about them.
"We're trying to be the best receiving corps in the league. I think we made a statement tonight."- Montreal Alouettes WR Tyson Philpot
That could be true as the team is second in the CFL behind Calgary among teams with two or more games played in catch-to-target ratio with 74% completion. Julien-Grant (12.3 yards) and Philpot (12.2 yards) are second and third in the league in average yards per catch among receivers with 10 or more catches.
There are other members of the unit contributing as well. Tyler Snead caught for 62 yards in the only game he has played in. White has been mentioned already, but he is recovering from a tough ACL injury last year and seems to have bounced back nicely.
This doesn’t include Alouettes veteran Cole Spieker or newcomer Charleston Rambo, who have made their own contributions to the team.
The biggest storyline for Montreal entering the season was how they would replace 2023 leading receiver Austin Mack after he left for the NFL. Those questions have been answered with six solid receivers picking up the load.
Julien-Grant and Philpot are the Group's leading stars, but there is plenty of other talent around them. Fajardo is benefitting from his best start in a CFL season, and he has to thank his receivers for that.
Montreal will play on the road for the third time in four games next week, taking on the Toronto Argonauts on Friday.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.