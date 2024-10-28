Who Starred in Week 21? CFL’s Top Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
Week 21 was packed with plenty of great performances from this season's consistent play-makers. Many backups got playing time with first-stringers resting up, but some starters still stepped up and found success before the season ended.
Here are the top performers from Week 21 in the CFL.
SI.com’s Players of the Week
Offensive Player of the Week: Edmonton Elks QB Tre Ford
The CFL has seen over the past two seasons what Tre Ford can do on the field, and while the running ability has not been on display as much this year, Ford went off in the final game of the season. Ford passed for 325 yards and three touchdowns with 81 rushing yards in the win against the Toronto Argonauts. Edmonton fans hope the organization realizes they have a special quarterback on the roster.
Defensive Player of the Week: Calgary Stampeders DB Demerio Houston
While the season did not go the way Demerio Houston thought when he first signed with the Calgary Stampeders in the offseason, he still demonstrated his high level of play in Calgary's win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Houston finished with five defensive tackles and one sack. He and the rest of the secondary played well against the pass, allowing 156 yards and a completion rate of less than 50%.
Special Teams Player of the Week: Ottawa Redblacks Lewis Ward
Ottawa leaned on its kicker to pick up 15 points as the Redblacks struggled in the red zone. Lewis Ward knocked in five field goals in the Redblacks' win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Ward has been solid for Ottawa all season, completing nearly 88% of his field goals, and he will be asked to help the offense out in the playoffs.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.