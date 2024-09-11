Winnipeg Blue Bombers Backup QB Out for Season with Knee Injury
After all the struggles that the Winnipeg Blue Bombers have had at quarterback, things appear to be only getting worse.
Chris Streveler took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that he tore three major ligaments in his left knee during the 26-21 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday, promising to bounce back from the injury.
“This weekend was the first time in my life I’ve ever went down on a football field and stayed down,” Streveler wrote on his post. “I’ve been through a lot of adversity in this game but through it all I’m reminded that you can only truly control 3 things – How you show up on a daily basis, for yourself and those around you. How hard you work. And what type of attitude you have.”
“Although this will be a long road to recovery, this isn’t the end of my journey," he continued. "I will attack this rehab with the same relentless work ethic and positive attitude that I bring day in and day out! See y’all back out on the field soon…”
The injury came when Streveler was hit by Riders defensive lineman Miles Brown in the third quarter. Streveler was seen on crutches the rest of the game on the sidelines. There has been no timeline for when Streveler will return to the field.
This is Streveler’s first season back in the CFL since 2019 after he spent the last four seasons in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals and New York Jets. He has thrown for 343 yards and one major to one interception in 13 games, also running for 272 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Winnipeg's quarterback room currently consists of Zach Collaros as the starter and Terry Wilson as the backup. There is no word on whether the Bombers will bring in a third quarterback to replace Streveler.
The Bombers enter their bye this week tied for first in the West Division with the BC Lions. Next week, they will face the Edmonton Elks on the road on Saturday, September 21.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.