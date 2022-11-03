First Lady Jill Biden Cheers on Philadelphia Phillies at Game 4 of World Series

First Lady of the United States Jill Biden was in attendance for game four of the World Series Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Biden was born in Hammonton, New Jersey and lived in Hatboro Pennsylvania during her childhood, before her family relocated to Mahwah New Jersey. Later, her family moved to Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

Biden recently attended the Philadelphia Eagles' 26-17 victory over the Dallas Cowboys Oct. 16.

Biden's husband, United States President Joe Biden, was not in attendance Wednesday night.

Biden was one of many famous people in attendance for Wednesday night's game. Bruce Springsteen, Rob McElhenney and Miles Teller all attended game four of the World Series.

A number of members of the 2008 World Series champion Phillies were in attendance, watching the game from a suite. Chase Utley and Ryan Howard each threw out a first pitch before Wednesday night's game.

Jill Biden is a lifelong Phillies fan. Her husband made a comment about Jill's fandom when he hosted the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves at the White House in September.

"Like every Philly fan, she's convinced she knows more about everything in sports than anybody else," Joe Biden said.

Earlier this week, the President took a playful jab at the Philadelphia sports fans while campaigning for the midterm elections in Florida.

"Phillies fans are the most virulent, obnoxious fans in the world," Joe Biden said.

Jill Biden's beloved Phillies would go on to get no-hit and lose 5-0, in the second no-hitter in World Series history.

