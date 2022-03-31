Skip to main content

Algeria Appeal To FIFA Asking For World Cup Qualifier Against Cameroon To Be Replayed

Algeria's soccer federation, the FAF, has requested that the second leg of their World Cup qualifying playoff against Cameroon be replayed.

The request, which will almost certainly be flatly ignored by FIFA, is based upon complaints about refereeing decisions.

Cameroon beat Algeria courtesy of the away goals rule after Karl Toko Ekambi scored in the fourth minute of added time in extra time to secure a 2-1 win on Tuesday.

That win in Blida came four days after Algeria had won the first leg 1-0 in Douala.

Islam Slimani scored Algeria's goal in the first leg, but it was his two disallowed goals in the return match which fueled the FAF's fury.

Slimani had a goal correctly ruled out for offside in the second half.

The former Leicester City striker then had the ball in the net again in the first half of extra time, but this goal was disallowed for handball after a VAR review.

Had either of those goals stood Algeria would have led 2-1 on aggregate.

Ahmed Touba did put Algeria 2-1 up on aggregate in extra time when he struck in the 118th minute.

But Algerian celebrations were cut short when Ekambi hit Cameroon's winner with the last meaningful kick of the game.

Two days later a statement published on the FAF website read: "The Algerian Football Federation has lodged an appeal with FIFA against the scandalous arbitration which distorted the result of the Algeria-Cameroon playoff return match played on March 29, 2022 at the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida.

"The FAF is determined to use all legally permitted means to have its rights restored and to replay the match under conditions guaranteeing the honesty and impartiality of the arbitration.

"The FAF also requests the opening of an investigation by FIFA bodies to shed light on the arbitration of the Algeria-Cameroon match."

Cameroon will be in Pot 4 in Friday's World Cup draw along with Ghana.

The other three African qualifiers - Senegal, Morocco and Tunisia - are all in Pot 3.

Algerian players look dejected after losing their World Cup qualifying playoff against Cameroon on away goals in March 2022

Algerian players look dejected after losing their World Cup qualifying playoff against Cameroon on away goals

Algerian players look dejected after losing their World Cup qualifying playoff against Cameroon on away goals in March 2022
News

Algeria Appeal To FIFA Asking For World Cup Qualifier Against Cameroon To Be Replayed

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Leaked images of the new 2022/23 Arsenal jerseys
News

New 2022/23 Arsenal Jerseys Leaked Including Pink Third Shirt

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
The Premier League logo seen displayed on a mobile phone with a COVID illustration on a monitor in the background
News

New Premier League COVID Testing Procedure Announced

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Mason Mount (left) and Cesar Azpilicueta pictured celebrating a Chelsea goal against Norwich in March 2022
News

John Terry Explains Why Mason Mount Should Succeed Cesar Azpilicueta As Chelsea Captain

By Robert Summerscales4 hours ago
Fans of England and the USMNT pictured together during a 1-1 draw at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa
News

British Newspaper Names USMNT As Weakest Team In Pot 2 Ahead Of World Cup Draw

By Robert Summerscales9 hours ago
A general view from the 72nd FIFA congress in Doha in March 2022
News

Russian Delegates Refuse To "Hide" As They Attend FIFA Congress In Qatar

By Robert Summerscales10 hours ago
Kellyn Acosta, Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic wear goggles after USMNT qualify for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Beer Goggles Go On As USMNT Celebrate World Cup Qualification In Boozy Locker Room

By Robert Summerscales11 hours ago
The World Cup trophy is pictured on display at a FIFA congress in March 2022
News

All 29 Teams That Have Qualified For 2022 FIFA World Cup & How Final 3 Places Will Be Decided

By Robert Summerscales12 hours ago
The USMNT pictured in a huddle ahead of their penultimate 2022 World Cup qualifier against Panama
News

USMNT Finish 3rd In CONCACAF Qualifying Table To Book Qatar World Cup Spot With Canada & Mexico

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago