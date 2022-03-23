Burglars Stole Paul Pogba's World Cup Winners Medal During Man United Vs Atletico Madrid

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has suggested that his World Cup winners medal was among the items stolen during a burglary at his home last week.

Pogba's family home was targeted during United's Champions League last 16 second leg against Atletico Madrid on March 15.

Burglars knew that Pogba was not at home because he was playing in the game at Old Trafford, where United were eliminated from Europe.

But the Frenchman's children were home being looked after by their nanny when intruders forcefully broke in.

Pogba issued a statement the following day, describing the incident as his "family's worst nightmare" and appealing for any information that might help catch those responsible.

And this week Pogba spoke again about the break-in during an interview with Le Figaro.

He said: "When I went home, I discovered that my home was robbed following the entry of three people who stole my safe. There was my mother's jewelry in there and my World Cup medal.

"What scared me the most is that my two children were at home with the nanny during the incident. She heard everything, called my wife and security, then locked herself in a room with the boys.

"For several days after, she was in shock. The most important thing is that my children are doing fine."

Pogba also opened up during the interview about his personal battle with depression.

Paul Pogba pictured wearing his winners medal after helping France beat Croatia in the 2018 World Cup final IMAGO/Petter Arvidson

He revealed that mental health issues have at times made him avoid others and question his own identity.

Although Pogba had never spoken publicly about his battle with depression until now, it started over three years ago.

Pogba said it began at some point during Jose Mourinho's reign as United manager, which was from May 2016 to December 2018.

"I've had depression in my career, but we don't talk about it," said Pogba.

"Sometimes you don't know you are, you just want to isolate yourself, be alone. These are unmistakable signs.

"Personally, it started when I was with Jose Mourinho at United. You ask yourself questions, you wonder if you are at fault because you have never experienced these moments in your life."

Pogba is not the first soccer star to speak up about their struggles with depression.

Pogba pictured during Manchester United's game with Southampton last month IMAGO/Andrew Yates

Former Tottenham and England left-back Danny Rose revealed ahead of the 2018 World Cup that he had been taking medication for depression, which had been triggered in part by a lengthy injury coupled with a family tragedy.

Michael Carrick, Andreas Iniesta and Gianluigi Buffon have also mentioned mental health issues in interviews before.

But Pogba believes many more keep quiet.

He added: "All top athletes go through these moments but few talk about it. Inevitably, you will feel it in your body, in your head, and you may have a month, even a year, where you are not well. But you don't have to say it. In any case publicly.

"We earn a lot of money and we don't complain really, but that doesn't prevent us from going through moments that are more difficult than others, like everyone else in life.

"Because you make money, you always have to be happy? It's not like that, life. But, in football, it does not pass, we are however not superheroes, but only human beings."