Charlotte FC Player Anton Walkes Dies Aged 25 After Boating Accident In Miami

Charlotte FC soccer player Anton Walkes has died at the age of 25 after being involved in a boat crash in Miami.

Walkes received CPR after being found unconscious near Miami Marine Stadium on Wednesday but he passed away in the early hours of Thursday morning.

"We are heartbroken from the loss of Anton Walkes, a truly incredible father, loving person, and outstanding human being," Charlotte's sporting director Zoran Krneta said in a statement.

"Anton embodied what it means to be a part of Charlotte Football Club and our entire community is grieving over this tragedy.

"The impact he made in the locker room and throughout Charlotte will never be forgotten. We are thinking of his lovely family during this time and will support them fully in every way imaginable."

Anton Walkes pictured playing for Charlotte FC in October 2022 IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Scott Kinser

A statement from Major League Soccer read: "There are no words to describe the sorrow of everyone in Major League Soccer today after learning of the tragic passing of Anton Walkes of Charlotte FC.

"Anton was a talented and dedicated player who was loved by his teammates and fans. We extend our deepest condolences to his partner, family, friends and the entire Charlotte FC family.

"MLS is coordinating with Charlotte FC to provide players and family members with the resources and support they may need during this tragic time."

London-born Walkes had started his career at Tottenham Hotspur before playing 66 games for Portsmouth.

His first taste of Stateside soccer came in 2017 when Tottenham loaned him to Atlanta United.

Walkes returned to Atlanta in 2020 and played another two seasons in Georgia before being selected by Charlotte in the 2021 MLS Expansion Draft.

A statement from Tottenham on Thursday read: "We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former player, Anton Walkes. The thoughts of everyone at the Club are with his family and friends at this incredibly sad time".