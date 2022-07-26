Skip to main content

Cristiano Ronaldo And Jorge Mendes Hold Talks With Erik Ten Hag At Man United Training Center

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to his place of work on Tuesday as he arrived at Manchester United's Carrington training center.

The 37-year-old had missed the first three weeks of United's pre-season after being granted compassionate leave for family issues.

He had already made it clear to United bosses that he wishes to leave this summer.

Ronaldo is desperate to play Champions League soccer for the 20th consecutive season, while United are only competing in the Europa League this term.

Transferring a player of Ronaldo's stature is no easy task and finding a club that can afford him could prove difficult.

But one man who knows how to complete a tricky transfer is Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes.

Cristiano Ronaldo (right) and agent Jorge Mendes (left) pictured en route to Manchester United's Carrington training center on July 26, 2022

Mendes arrived at Carrington alongside Ronaldo in the player's third-generation Bentley Flying Spur on Tuesday.

Ronaldo and Mendes had been pencilled in for talks and they arrived one hour before team training began.

Sir Alex Ferguson, who was United's manager when Ronaldo first moved to Old Trafford in 2003, was also at Carrington on Tuesday.

According to the Daily Mail, Ferguson was there for a board meeting that had been scheduled before Ronaldo's future become a pressing problem.

Ronaldo's return to United training came just 12 days before Ten Hag's side are due to begin their Premier League campaign.

Even if Ronaldo can be persuaded to withdraw his unofficial transfer request, it seems unlikely that he will be ready to start against Brighton on August 7.

In Ronaldo's absence, United scored 13 goals in four friendly games on their tour of Thailand and Australia.

Anthony Martial was United's star striker in those matches and will likely feel that he should start against Brighton regardless of Ronaldo's situation.

Cristiano Ronaldo And Jorge Mendes Hold Talks With Erik Ten Hag At Man United Training Center

By Robert Summerscales

