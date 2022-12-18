Skip to main content

Emiliano Martinez Says Kylian Mbappe "Doesn't Know Enough About Football" In Response To France Star's Comment On South American Soccer

Emiliano Martinez has questioned Kylian Mbappe's knowledge of world soccer on the eve of the 2022 World Cup final.

Argentina goalkeeper Martinez and France forward Mbappe will go head to head at Qatar's Lusail Stadium on Sunday in the biggest game of all.

Mbappe is aiming to win his second World Cup having fired France to glory at Russia 2018.

The Paris Saint-Germain ace said back in May that European nations were better prepared for the World Cup than those from South America.

His argument was that national teams from Europe play "high-level matches all the time" against each other.

A reporter at an Argentina press conference decided to remind Martinez of Mbappe's comment on Saturday in an attempt to get a tasty response.

Martinez duly delivered.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez pictured during a press conference a day before the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez pictured during a press conference a day before the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar

"He doesn't know enough about football," Martinez replied. "He never played in South America. When you don't have this experience, it may be better not to talk about it. 

"But it doesn't matter. We are a great team, recognized as such."

Argentina will complete an impressive double if they win the World Cup, having lifted the Copa America in July 2021.

Martinez and Co also won "Finalissima" earlier this year by beating European champions Italy 3-0 in a one-off game at London's Wembley Stadium.

Sunday's World Cup final will be the 13th game between the men's national teams of Argentina and France.

Argentina currently lead France by six wins to three in their all-time head to head.

In This Article (2)

Argentina
Argentina
France
France

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez pictured during a press conference a day before the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar
News

Emiliano Martinez Says Kylian Mbappe "Doesn't Know Enough About Football"

By Robert Summerscales
Karim Benzema pictured training in Qatar before the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Karim Benzema Will NOT Play In World Cup Final, Confirms France Boss Didier Deschamps

By Robert Summerscales
Christopher Nkunku pictured in action for RB Leipzig in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Christopher Nkunku To Chelsea "Signed And Sealed"

By Robert Summerscales
Players from Croatia pictured celebrating during their victory over Morocco in the third-place playoff at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Croatia Finish Third At Qatar 2022 After Beating Morocco As Mislav Orsic Scores Stunning Winner

By Robert Summerscales
Polish referee Szymon Marciniak pictured during Real Madrid's 1-1 draw with Tottenham in 2017
News

Szymon Marciniak Chosen As World Cup Final Referee After Anthony Taylor Ruled Out

By Robert Summerscales
An action shot from PSG's 2-1 win over Real Madrid in the 2022/23 UEFA Women's Champions League
News

Real Madrid Eliminated From Women's Champions League After Losing To PSG

By Robert Summerscales
Melbourne City goalkeeper Tom Glover pictured being helped to safety by other players after being struck in the face by a trash can thrown during an angry pitch invasion at an A-League game with Melbourne Victory in December 2022
Watch

Goalkeeper Taken To Hospital After Being Hit In Face With Trash Can During Pitch Invasion At Melbourne Derby In Australia's A-League

By Robert Summerscales
Sinisa Mihajlovic pictured in 2022
News

Sinisa Mihajlovic Dies Aged 53 After Long Battle With Leukaemia

By Robert Summerscales
A photo taken in 2018 after the 2026 World Cup was awarded to Canada, Mexico and the USA
News

FIFA To Reconsider World Cup Format Ahead Of 2026 Tournament In North America

By Robert Summerscales