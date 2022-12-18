Emiliano Martinez Says Kylian Mbappe "Doesn't Know Enough About Football" In Response To France Star's Comment On South American Soccer

Emiliano Martinez has questioned Kylian Mbappe's knowledge of world soccer on the eve of the 2022 World Cup final.

Argentina goalkeeper Martinez and France forward Mbappe will go head to head at Qatar's Lusail Stadium on Sunday in the biggest game of all.

Mbappe is aiming to win his second World Cup having fired France to glory at Russia 2018.

The Paris Saint-Germain ace said back in May that European nations were better prepared for the World Cup than those from South America.

His argument was that national teams from Europe play "high-level matches all the time" against each other.

A reporter at an Argentina press conference decided to remind Martinez of Mbappe's comment on Saturday in an attempt to get a tasty response.

Martinez duly delivered.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez pictured during a press conference a day before the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar IMAGO/Agencia MexSport/Jorge Martinez

"He doesn't know enough about football," Martinez replied. "He never played in South America. When you don't have this experience, it may be better not to talk about it.

"But it doesn't matter. We are a great team, recognized as such."

Argentina will complete an impressive double if they win the World Cup, having lifted the Copa America in July 2021.

Martinez and Co also won "Finalissima" earlier this year by beating European champions Italy 3-0 in a one-off game at London's Wembley Stadium.

Sunday's World Cup final will be the 13th game between the men's national teams of Argentina and France.

Argentina currently lead France by six wins to three in their all-time head to head.