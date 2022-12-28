Skip to main content

Erling Haaland Sets New EPL Record By Reaching 20 Goals In Just 14 Games

Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland set a new Premier League record during Wednesday's 3-1 win at Leeds United.

Haaland scored twice in the second half, in the 51st and 64th minutes, following two assists from Jack Grealish.

Those goals were the 19th and 20th of Haaland's EPL career, coming in just his 14th appearance in the competition.

Prior to Haaland, Kevin Phillips had held the record of being the quickest player to score 20 EPL goals.

Phillips needed 21 games to score the first 20 goals of his his Premier League career with Sunderland in the 1999/2000 season.

Erling Haaland pictured after scoring for Manchester City at Leeds United in December 2022

Erling Haaland pictured after scoring for Manchester City at Leeds United

Haaland's brace at Elland Road came after Rodri had give City a deserved lead on the stroke of half-time,

Pascal Struijk later scored a consolation goal for Leeds from the home team's only shot on target.

City's win saw them move back to within five points of EPL leaders Arsenal.

The first game between Arsenal and City this season will take place on February 15 at the Emirates Stadium.

Erling Haaland Sets New EPL Record By Reaching 20 Goals In Just 14 Games

