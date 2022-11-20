Skip to main content

Karim Benzema Ruled Out Of World Cup After Training Injury in Qatar

France forward Karim Benzema will not play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after suffering an injury in training.

Benzema had been one of the biggest names set to feature at the tournament in Qatar, having won the 2022 Ballon d'Or. He was also named the Best Men's Player of the Year at the Globe Soccer Awards earlier this week.

The 34-year-old had travelled to Qatar as part of France's 25-man squad but on Saturday, less than 24 hours before the World Cup's opening game, it was announced that he would not be able to take part after suffering a thigh injury in training.

A statement issued by the French Football Federation read: "Karim Benzema was forced to cut short the group training session after feeling pain in the quadriceps of his left thigh.

"He went for an MRI at a hospital in Doha, which unfortunately confirmed a rectus femoral injury, which will require a three-week recovery period."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Karim Benzema pictured (left) in France shortly before travelling to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Karim Benzema pictured (left) earlier this week en route to Qatar

France head coach Didier Deschamps added in the statement: "I am extremely sad for Karim who made this World Cup a major goal.

"Despite this new blow for the French team, I have full confidence in my group. We will do everything to meet the huge challenge that awaits us."

Benzema is not expected to be replaced in France's squad before they play Australia on Tuesday.

This was expected to be Benzema's final World Cup. He missed France's victorious campaign at Russia 2018, having scored three goals in five games at Brazil 2014.

In This Article (1)

Real Madrid
Real Madrid

Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez pictured during his team's 2-0 win over Qatar at the 2022 World Cup
News

Qatar Vs Ecuador Sets FIFA World Cup Record For Fewest Shots

By Robert Summerscales
A view of a giant screen at Al Bayt Stadium after Ecuador's early goal against Qatar was disallowed by a VAR review
Watch

Ecuador Fan In Qatar Hit With Angry Response After Making Money Taunt About VAR Call

By Robert Summerscales
Players from Qatar pictured looking dejected during their loss to Ecuador in the opening game of the 2022 World Cup
News

Qatar Make World Cup History As First Host Nation To Lose In Opening Game

By Robert Summerscales
Ecuador captain Enner Valencia pictured after scoring the first goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Ecuador Captain Enner Valencia Runs Riot Against Qatar In First Game Of 2022 World Cup

By Robert Summerscales
Morgan Freeman pictured speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Morgan Freeman Performs At World Cup Opening Ceremony In Qatar

By Robert Summerscales
Tyler Adams pictured speaking to the media in Qatar after being officially selected as USA captain for the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Tyler Adams Confirmed As USA World Cup Captain After Beating Christian Pulisic In Team Vote

By Robert Summerscales
Jordan Pickford pictured during Everton's 3-1 loss at Newcastle in 2022
Transfer Talk

Sunday Newspapers: Chelsea Linked With Cristiano Ronaldo, Jordan Pickford And Leon Bailey

By Robert Summerscales
A generic picture of a water bottle
News

Goalkeeper Sent Off After Squirting Fan With Their Own Urine

By Robert Summerscales
Karim Benzema pictured (left) in France shortly before travelling to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Karim Benzema Ruled Out Of World Cup After Training Injury in Qatar

By Robert Summerscales