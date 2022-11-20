Karim Benzema Ruled Out Of World Cup After Training Injury in Qatar

France forward Karim Benzema will not play at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after suffering an injury in training.

Benzema had been one of the biggest names set to feature at the tournament in Qatar, having won the 2022 Ballon d'Or. He was also named the Best Men's Player of the Year at the Globe Soccer Awards earlier this week.

The 34-year-old had travelled to Qatar as part of France's 25-man squad but on Saturday, less than 24 hours before the World Cup's opening game, it was announced that he would not be able to take part after suffering a thigh injury in training.

A statement issued by the French Football Federation read: "Karim Benzema was forced to cut short the group training session after feeling pain in the quadriceps of his left thigh.

"He went for an MRI at a hospital in Doha, which unfortunately confirmed a rectus femoral injury, which will require a three-week recovery period."

Karim Benzema pictured (left) earlier this week en route to Qatar IMAGO/PanoramiC/Bestimage

France head coach Didier Deschamps added in the statement: "I am extremely sad for Karim who made this World Cup a major goal.

"Despite this new blow for the French team, I have full confidence in my group. We will do everything to meet the huge challenge that awaits us."

Benzema is not expected to be replaced in France's squad before they play Australia on Tuesday.

This was expected to be Benzema's final World Cup. He missed France's victorious campaign at Russia 2018, having scored three goals in five games at Brazil 2014.