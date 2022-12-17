Skip to main content

Karim Benzema Will NOT Play In World Cup Final, Confirms France Boss Didier Deschamps

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema will not feature for France in Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina.

The reigning Ballon d'Or winner was named in the France squad for Qatar 2022 but injured his thigh in training last month before flying back to Madrid.

He has since returned to fitness and played 30 minutes for Real in a friendly game against Leganes earlier this week.

Because he was never replaced in France's squad, Benzema is still eligible to play in the final.

But he will not be selected by France manager Didier Deschamps.

Karim Benzema pictured training in Qatar on the eve of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, before a thigh injury resulted in him missing the tournament

Deschamps told reporters on Saturday: "Some players have been injured and Karim Benzema is one of them and Lucas Hernandez got injured in the first game. 

"From that point on, I have 24 players in my squad and they are the ones at my disposal, so I don't think it is fair to those players to ask about players who aren't here.

"It is not up to me to decide who comes to watch the game, former players or injured players, I focus on my squad and the players at my disposal.

"We have lost three - Christopher Nkunku, Karim Benzema and Lucas Hernandez - and I lost them even though they were in the squad to begin with.

"So now I am focusing on my 24-man squad and they are the ones I will have at my disposal tomorrow."

Benzema has won 97 caps during his international career to date.

Only nine men have played more games for France in the national team's entire history.

But Benzema did not feature at the 2018 World Cup where France were crowned champions.

Karim Benzema pictured training in Qatar before the 2022 FIFA World Cup
