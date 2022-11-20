Skip to main content

Morgan Freeman Performs At World Cup Opening Ceremony In Qatar

The 2022 FIFA World Cup officially kicked off on Sunday with the opening ceremony at Al Bayt Stadium.

Sunday's show was headlined in front of 60,000 fans by Jung Kook of K-Pop super group BTS.

One of the non-musical performers was American actor Morgan Freeman.

The 85-year-old narrated the event live and delivered a speech about the "emotions that connect us all now".

He also said: "We gather here as one big tribe and Earth is the tent we all live in."

Morgan Freeman pictured speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Morgan Freeman pictured speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The opening ceremony began 90 minutes before the tournament's first game, between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.

Most of the fans in attendance were Qatari locals but one corner of the stadium was filled by a noisy group of Ecuador supporters.

Among the famous faces in the crowd was former England captain David Beckham, who has been working as an ambassador for Qatar 2022.

But the ceremony was not all about celebrity and glamor. It also featured a reading from the Quran.

One of the most colorful elements of the show was an appearance by all former World Cup mascots, including South Africa's Zakumi and Footix from France 1998.

A group of Ecuador fans pictured at Al Bayt Stadium ahead of the first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

A group of Ecuador fans pictured at Al Bayt Stadium

Former World Cup mascots pictured performing at the Qatar 2022 opening ceremony

Former World Cup mascots pictured performing at the Qatar 2022 opening ceremony

Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez pictured during his team's 2-0 win over Qatar at the 2022 World Cup
News

Qatar Vs Ecuador Sets FIFA World Cup Record For Fewest Shots

By Robert Summerscales
A view of a giant screen at Al Bayt Stadium after Ecuador's early goal against Qatar was disallowed by a VAR review
Watch

Ecuador Fan In Qatar Hit With Angry Response After Making Money Taunt About VAR Call

By Robert Summerscales
Players from Qatar pictured looking dejected during their loss to Ecuador in the opening game of the 2022 World Cup
News

Qatar Make World Cup History As First Host Nation To Lose In Opening Game

By Robert Summerscales
Ecuador captain Enner Valencia pictured after scoring the first goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar
News

Ecuador Captain Enner Valencia Runs Riot Against Qatar In First Game Of 2022 World Cup

By Robert Summerscales
Morgan Freeman pictured speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Morgan Freeman Performs At World Cup Opening Ceremony In Qatar

By Robert Summerscales
Tyler Adams pictured speaking to the media in Qatar after being officially selected as USA captain for the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Tyler Adams Confirmed As USA World Cup Captain After Beating Christian Pulisic In Team Vote

By Robert Summerscales
Jordan Pickford pictured during Everton's 3-1 loss at Newcastle in 2022
Transfer Talk

Sunday Newspapers: Chelsea Linked With Cristiano Ronaldo, Jordan Pickford And Leon Bailey

By Robert Summerscales
A generic picture of a water bottle
News

Goalkeeper Sent Off After Squirting Fan With Their Own Urine

By Robert Summerscales
Karim Benzema pictured (left) in France shortly before travelling to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup
News

Karim Benzema Ruled Out Of World Cup After Training Injury in Qatar

By Robert Summerscales