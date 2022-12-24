Skip to main content

New Lionel Messi Contract "Practically All Agreed With PSG"

Lionel Messi looks poised to sign a new contract to extend his time at Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi joined PSG in August 2021 after spending more than 20 years at Barcelona.

The contract signed by Messi when he moved to Paris tied him to PSG until June 2023, while it also included a one-year extension option.

But rather than simply exercising that option to extend his current deal by 12 months, Messi is expected to put pen to paper on a fresh agreement.

Lionel Messi pictured in action for PSG against Juventus in November 2022

Lionel Messi looks set to sign a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain

According to BBC Sport, Messi's new deal will run until June 2024 but it will also include a one-year extension option, meaning he could now remain in Paris until the summer of 2025.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta said earlier this week that he "would love" Messi to return to the Camp Nou.

But BBC Sport's European soccer expert Guillem Balague said on Saturday: "It is practically all agreed with PSG. Barcelona have not approached him or his dad to offer anything.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"So it is not that Messi does not want to return to Barcelona. He has not been asked the question.

"Messi is happy with it all and when back from his holidays the agreement will speed up.

"His life in Paris is balanced, happy, everybody is enjoying it and he has a real possibility of winning the Champions League again. Plus, it will help him be a candidate again for the Ballon d'Or."

Lionel Messi pictured in 2019 with his six Ballon d'Or trophies

Messi has won the Ballon d'Or award seven times

Messi did not even feature on the shortlist of 30 candidates for the 2022 Ballon d'Or award, which was eventually won by Karim Benzema.

But after providing seven goals and three assists in Argentina's victorious World Cup campaign in Qatar, Messi is the current favorite to win the prize in 2023.

Messi's brilliance at Qatar 2022 came as no surprise to those who have watched him in action for PSG on a regular basis this season.

The 35-year-old has scored 11 goals and registered 14 assists in 18 Ligue 1 and Champions League matches this season.

Lionel Messi pictured in action for PSG against Juventus in November 2022
News

New Lionel Messi Contract "Practically All Agreed With PSG"

By Robert Summerscales
Eddie Nketiah pictured celebrating after scoring for Arsenal in a 5-1 win over Everton in May 2022
Features

Premier League Predictions: Liverpool, Arsenal & Leicester To Win On Boxing Day

By Robert Summerscales
Salt Bae, aka Nusret Gokce, pictured holding the World Cup trophy after invading the pitch at Lusail Stadium following the 2022 final
News

FIFA Investigating Salt Bae's Qatar 2022 Pitch Invasion That Led To Celebrity Chef Touching And Kissing World Cup Trophy

By Robert Summerscales
Mo Salah (left) and Rico Lewis pictured competing for the ball during Manchester City's 3-2 win over Liverpool
News

Pep Guardiola Praises "Exceptional" Rico Lewis And "Absolute Legend" Kevin De Bruyne

By Robert Summerscales
The EFL Cup trophy pictured on display in August 2022
News

EFL Cup Draw Delivers Quarter-Final Clash Between Manchester City And Southampton

By Robert Summerscales
Manchester City defender Nathan Ake pictured (right) after heading the ball to score against Liverpool in the fourth round of the 2022/23 EFL Cup
Watch

Highlights: Man City 3-2 Liverpool - Watch All The Goals From EFL Cup Classic

By Robert Summerscales
Riyad Mahrez pictured (right) shooting to score for Manchester City against Liverpool in December 2022
Watch

Watch Riyad Mahrez Score Against Liverpool After Sublime First Touch

By Robert Summerscales
Erling Haaland (center) pictured celebrating with Kevin De Bruyne (left) after scoring for Manchester City against Liverpool in the EFL Cup fourth round in December 2022
Watch

Watch Erling Haaland Score Against Liverpool From Kevin De Bruyne Assist As Normal Service Resumes At Man City Following World Cup Break

By Robert Summerscales
Fabio Carvalho (no.28) pictured scoring his first away goal for Liverpool, in an EFL Cup fourth round game at Manchester City in December 2022
Watch

Watch Fabio Carvalho Score His First Away Goal For Liverpool With Calm Finish Against Man City

By Robert Summerscales