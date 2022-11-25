Skip to main content

Qatar Become First Team Eliminated From 2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Friday after the tournament hosts lost 3-1 to Senegal in their second group game.

That result left Qatar with zero points from two matches.

A 1-1 draw between Group A rivals Holland and Ecuador later on Friday made it mathematically impossible for either of those sides to be caught by Qatar.

Players from Qatar pictured looking dejected during their 3-1 loss to Senegal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

It is mathematically impossible for Qatar to progress to the last 16 of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Qatar performed slightly better than they had in their 2-0 loss to Ecuador in the tournament's opening match when they had registered zero shots on target.

Felix Sanchez's team recorded three attempts on target against Senegal, including one from substitute Mohammed Muntari that made history.

Muntari's strike on 78 minutes resulted in Qatar's first ever goal at a FIFA World Cup.

Mohammed Muntari pictured celebrating after scoring Qatar's first ever goal at a FIFA World Cup

But Senegal never looked like dropping points.

Boulaye Dia and Famara Diedhiou had earlier built a 2-0 lead for the African champions and Bamba Dieng made sure of the win with a late third.

Holland and Ecuador will go into the third round of fixtures level on four points and with identical goal differences, while Senegal sit third with three points.

Qatar will conclude their maiden World Cup campaign with a match against Holland next Tuesday, while Ecuador play Senegal at the same time.

News

By Robert Summerscales
