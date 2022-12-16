Sergio Busquets Retires From International Soccer As Third Most Capped Man In Spain History

Sergio Busquets announced his retirement from international soccer on Friday.

The 34-year-old had played his final game for Spain 10 days earlier in a penalty-shootout loss to Morocco in the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup.

It was a disappointing end to a glittering international career that peaked in 2010 when Busquets won the World Cup with Spain in South Africa.

Two years later, he helped Spain win Euro 2012 in the Ukraine and Poland.

Busquets made 143 appearances for Spain across 14 years after making his debut in 2009.

He is the third most capped Spanish man of all time, behind only Sergio Ramos (180 caps) and Iker Casillas (167 caps).

Sergio Busquets pictured captaining Spain on his final appearance for the national team in 2022 IMAGO/Nordphoto

Busquets wrote in a statement on social media: "I would like to announce that after almost 15 years and 143 games, the time has come to say goodbye to the national team. I would like to thank all the people who have been with me on this long road.

"From Vicente del Bosque who gave me the opportunity to start, to Luis Enrique for making me enjoy until the last second. Also thank the trust of Julen Lopetegui, Fernando Hierro or Robert Moreno, as well as all their staff.

"And how could I not thank each and every one of my teammates, with whom I have fought to try to take the national team where it deserved, with more or less success but always giving it all and with the greatest of pride.

"I do not want to forget any member of the expedition, who being in the background have been equally important (physicians, doctors, delegates, nutritionists, coaching staff, press, security, travel staff, etc...) and to all the people and workers who have crossed my path and made it so special."

Busquets also had a message for Spain's fans.

He added: "To all the followers, for the daily support received and especially when things didn't go as expected. That's when you are needed the most and we need to be more united. To all of you, thank you!"