Goalkeeper Jose Sa Sets Unwanted EPL Penalty Record As Wolves Lose At Newcastle

Jose Sa conceded a record-breaking penalty as Wolves fell to a 1-0 defeat at Newcastle United in the Premier League on Friday.

Sa fouled Newcastle striker Chris Wood, who took the spot-kick himself to score his first home goal for the club.

Wood thought he had scored his first St James' Park goal for Newcastle midway through the first half on Friday, but that effort was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

There was also a lengthy VAR review before the award of the penalty was confirmed as Wood had only been narrowly onside.

But the spot-kick stood and, as a result, Sa set a new record by becoming the first ever goalkeeper to give away three penalties in a single Premier League season.

Newcastle striker Chris Wood falls after being fouled by Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa IMAGO/PA Images/Owen Humphreys

Unwanted Premier League Penalty Record

Sa had conceded a penalty in his previous appearance too but Wolves managed to win that game, beating Aston Villa 2-1.

His other penalty giveaway this season came in a 1-0 loss to Tottenham back in August.

In total, Wolves have conceded seven penalties this season. Only Norwich City have given away more.

Most Penalties Conceded This Season

Team Penalties conceded 1. Norwich 11 =2 Leicester 7 =2. Wolves 7 =4. Aston Villa 6 =4.Leeds 6 =4. Newcastle 6 =7. Arsenal 5 =7. Chelsea 5 =7. Crystal Palace 5 =7. Watford 5

Data correct as of April 8.