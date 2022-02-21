Lucas Vazquez Tipped To Push For Real Madrid Exit In Bid To Earn World Cup Spot

Lucas Vazquez has been a Real Madrid player since joining the club as a 16-year-old in 2007 but this season could be his last at the Bernabeu.

Thirty-year-old Vazquez has started less than half of Real's league games this season (11/25).

Vazquez is seen as a valuable squad player for Real as he can play at right back or a winger.

The problem for Vazquez is that he is first choice in neither position.

Dani Carvajal is firmly Carlo Ancelotti's preferred pick at right-back, while Marco Asensio is the manager's go-to guy further forward on the field.

Furthermore, Kylian Mbappe's likely arrival this summer could make it even harder for Vazquez to get game time at Real, with the Frenchman tipped to play on the right wing instead of the left, where Vinicius Junior has shone over the past three years.

Vazquez has consequently asked Real president Florentino Perez to let him leave at the end of this season, according to a report by El Nacional.

The report suggests that Perez will reluctantly agree to sell Vazquez should a reasonable offer be made.

Vazquez's main motivation to move is said to be the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Lucas Vazquez pictured in action for Spain against Iran at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia IMAGO/AFLOSPORT

If he is playing regularly (and playing well), he has every chance of being part of Spain's squad for the World Cup, which will take place in November and December.

But El Nacional bluntly state that if he spends the first half of next season on Real's bench, he will not be called up by Spain.

They are probably correct.

Vazquez only has nine senior international caps to date, but he did go to the last World Cup in Russia, where he featured in group games against Iran and Portugal.