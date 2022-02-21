Skip to main content

Lucas Vazquez Tipped To Push For Real Madrid Exit In Bid To Earn World Cup Spot

Lucas Vazquez has been a Real Madrid player since joining the club as a 16-year-old in 2007 but this season could be his last at the Bernabeu.

Thirty-year-old Vazquez has started less than half of Real's league games this season (11/25).

Vazquez is seen as a valuable squad player for Real as he can play at right back or a winger.

The problem for Vazquez is that he is first choice in neither position.

Dani Carvajal is firmly Carlo Ancelotti's preferred pick at right-back, while Marco Asensio is the manager's go-to guy further forward on the field.

Furthermore, Kylian Mbappe's likely arrival this summer could make it even harder for Vazquez to get game time at Real, with the Frenchman tipped to play on the right wing instead of the left, where Vinicius Junior has shone over the past three years.

Vazquez has consequently asked Real president Florentino Perez to let him leave at the end of this season, according to a report by El Nacional.

The report suggests that Perez will reluctantly agree to sell Vazquez should a reasonable offer be made.

Vazquez's main motivation to move is said to be the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Lucas Vazquez pictured in action for Spain against Iran at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

Lucas Vazquez pictured in action for Spain against Iran at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

If he is playing regularly (and playing well), he has every chance of being part of Spain's squad for the World Cup, which will take place in November and December.

But El Nacional bluntly state that if he spends the first half of next season on Real's bench, he will not be called up by Spain.

They are probably correct.

Vazquez only has nine senior international caps to date, but he did go to the last World Cup in Russia, where he featured in group games against Iran and Portugal.

Lucas Vazquez pictured in action for Spain against Iran at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
Transfer Talk

Lucas Vazquez Tipped To Push For Real Madrid Exit In Bid To Earn World Cup Spot

By Robert Summerscales
4 minutes ago
Jadon Sancho pictured striking a ball on a wet surface during Manchester United's win at Leeds in February 2022
News

Jadon Sancho Praised By Former Man United Duo After Swaggering Wide Show At Leeds

By Robert Summerscales
47 minutes ago
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang pictured celebrating a goal for Barcelona against Valencia in February 2022
Watch

Barca Newbie Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Scores *Almost* Perfect Hat Trick After Ref Assist

By Robert Summerscales
2 hours ago
Antonio Conte celebrates with Dejan Kulusevski after Tottenham beat Man City in February 2022
Watch

No Translator Needed To Know How Tottenham Boss Was Feeling After Win At Man City

By Robert Summerscales
3 hours ago
Eberechi Eze pictured in FA Cup action for Crystal Palace against Hartlepool in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Newcastle United Tipped To Break Transfer Record To Buy Eberechi Eze

By Robert Summerscales
Feb 17, 2022
Neymar puts his arm around PSG teammate Marco Verratti as they celebrate winning the Coupe de France in 2020
News

Neymar Says PSG Teammate Marco Verratti Is On Par With Barcelona Icons Xavi & Andres Iniesta

By Robert Summerscales
Feb 17, 2022
Ralph Hasenhuttl pictured on the sideline during Southampton's 1-1 draw at Manchester United in February 2022
News

Ralph Hasenhuttl Responds To Links With Man United Manager's Job

By Robert Summerscales
Feb 17, 2022
Paul Pogba pictured waving at Manchester United fans at Old Trafford in February 2022
Transfer Talk

Paul Pogba's Patience May Make Move To One Of Man Utd's Premier League Rivals More Likely

By Robert Summerscales
Feb 17, 2022
Marcus Rashford and Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Man United's game with Crystal Palace in December 2021
News

Marcus Rashford Shuts Down Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Has Irritated Man United Players

By Robert Summerscales
Feb 17, 2022