Skip to main content

Luis Suarez Tells Fans He Has "Preliminary Agreement" With Former Club Nacional

After playing for five teams in three countries and winning 17 trophies, Luis Suarez is leaving European soccer.

The former Groningen, Ajax, Liverpool and Barcelona striker is currently a free agent after his contract with Atletico Madrid expired last month.

Addressing fans via a video published on Instagram on Tuesday, Suarez revealed that he had struck "a preliminary agreement" to rejoin Nacional in his native Uruguay.

Suarez has not played for Nacional since 2006 when he left to sign for Ajax after leading the Montevideo club to title glory in the Uruguayan Primera Division.

In Tuesday's video, Suarez suggested that the details of his deal with Nacional could soon be finalized and that "we hope to reach the agreement we all desire".

The 35-year-old's public comments come days after thousands of Nacional fans wore Suarez masks during a 5-0 win over Club Sportivo Cerrito.

Reacting to that remarkable stunt, Suarez added: "I would like to say thank you for the great affection shown to me and my family these last few days.

Suarez said that the actions of the fans had made it impossible "to reject the possibility of returning to play for Nacional."

Uruguay forward Luis Suarez pictured at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Uruguay forward Luis Suarez pictured at the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Uruguay forward Luis Suarez pictured at the 2018 FIFA World Cup
Transfer Talk

Luis Suarez Tells Fans He Has "Preliminary Agreement" With Former Club Nacional

By Robert Summerscales58 seconds ago
Robert Lewandowski pictured (center) during his second appearance for Barcelona - in a 2-2 draw against Juventus in a pre-season friendly in July 2022
News

Robert Lewandowski Still Waiting For First Barcelona Goal After Juve's Moise Kean Steals Show In Dallas Draw

By Robert Summerscales49 minutes ago
Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele (no.7) pictured surrounded by Juventus defenders moments before scoring a superb goal in Dallas
Watch

Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele Scores Two Dizzying Solo Goals Against Juventus

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
Harry Maguire pictured at Sheffield's Bramall Lane to watch England vs Sweden in their UEFA Women's Euro 2022 semi-final
News

Harry Maguire And Victor Lindelof Watch UEFA Women's Euro 2022 Semi-Final In Sheffield

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
England's Alessia Russo pictured watching on as her back-heeled shot rolls into the Sweden net for a brilliant goal at Euro 2022
Watch

Highlights: England 4-0 Sweden - Watch All The Goals Including Alessia Russo Stunner

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
England no.7 Beth Mead pictured shooting to score against Sweden in the semi-finals of Euro 2022
News

Beth Mead Ties Women's Euros Record As England Thrash Sweden In Semi-Final

By Robert Summerscales6 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo (right) and agent Jorge Mendes (left) pictured en route to Manchester United's Carrington training center on July 26, 2022
News

Cristiano Ronaldo And Jorge Mendes Hold Talks With Erik Ten Hag At Man United Training Center

By Robert Summerscales13 hours ago
Kylian Mbappe (left), Neymar (center) and Lionel Messi (right) pictured in Japan during PSG's pre-season tour in 2022
Watch

Watch Neymar, Lionel Messi And Kylian Mbappe All Score As PSG Thrash Gamba Osaka In Japan

By Robert SummerscalesJul 25, 2022 8:32 AM EDT
Raphinha (right) pictured celebrating with his Barcelona teammates after scoring against Real Madrid in Las Vegas in July 2022
News

Barcelona Claim Deserved Pre-Season Win Over Real Madrid In Las Vegas Clasico

By Robert SummerscalesJul 24, 2022 1:08 AM EDT