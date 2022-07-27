Luis Suarez Tells Fans He Has "Preliminary Agreement" With Former Club Nacional

After playing for five teams in three countries and winning 17 trophies, Luis Suarez is leaving European soccer.

The former Groningen, Ajax, Liverpool and Barcelona striker is currently a free agent after his contract with Atletico Madrid expired last month.

Addressing fans via a video published on Instagram on Tuesday, Suarez revealed that he had struck "a preliminary agreement" to rejoin Nacional in his native Uruguay.

Suarez has not played for Nacional since 2006 when he left to sign for Ajax after leading the Montevideo club to title glory in the Uruguayan Primera Division.

In Tuesday's video, Suarez suggested that the details of his deal with Nacional could soon be finalized and that "we hope to reach the agreement we all desire".

The 35-year-old's public comments come days after thousands of Nacional fans wore Suarez masks during a 5-0 win over Club Sportivo Cerrito.

Reacting to that remarkable stunt, Suarez added: "I would like to say thank you for the great affection shown to me and my family these last few days.

Suarez said that the actions of the fans had made it impossible "to reject the possibility of returning to play for Nacional."