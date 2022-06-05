Highlights: Czech Republic 2-2 Spain - Gavi And Inigo Martinez Score First International Goals

Teenager Gavi and defender Inigo Martinez scored their first ever senior international goals as Spain twice came from behind to draw with the Czech Republic.

Gavi's goal at the age of 17 years, 304 days made him the youngest ever scorer for the Spanish national team.

Spain had more than 70 per cent of possession in Prague but they conceded from both of their opponents' two shots on target.

Jakub Pesek and Jan Kuchta scored the goals for the hosts as both teams maintained their unbeaten starts in UEFA Nations League Group A2.

Inigo Martinez and Gavi (right) pictured celebrating a goal during Spain's 2-2 draw with the Czech Republic in June 2022 IMAGO/CTK Photo/Roman Vondrous

Highlights: Czech Republic 2-2 Spain

Pesek gave his side the lead inside four minutes before Gavi hit back in first-half stoppage time.

Kuchta then restored the Czech Republic's lead midway through the second period with a superb lobbed finish.

But Martinez got on the end of a Marco Asensio cross in the final minute of the 90 to give Spain a deserved point.

Martinez's header hit the underside of the crossbar before the ball bounced down and then out of the goal. But replays confirmed that it had clearly crossed the line.