Grace Geyoro Scores The First Hat-Trick At UEFA Women's Euro 2022 As France Thrash Italy 5-1

Grace Geyoro shot to the top of the Euro 2022 leading scorers list on Sunday night by netting a first-half hat-trick for France in a 5-1 win over Italy.

Paris Saint-German midfielder Geyoro averaged less than a goal every six games for club and country before the weekend.

But she scored three times inside the opening 45 minutes at Rotherham's New York Stadium.

Hat-trick hero Grace Geyoro pictured celebrating after scoring in France's 5-1 win over Italy at UEFA Women's Euro 2022

Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Delphine Cascarino also netted in the first half as France went into the interval 5-0 ahead.

Italy improved after the break and won the second half 1-0 courtesy of a headed strike by Martina Piemonte.

Substitute Piemonte nodded in Italy's consolation goal on 76 minutes, just seconds after coming on.

Italy were perhaps fortunate to end the game with 11 players.

Center-back Sara Gama was originally shown a straight red card by English referee Rebecca Welch after catching Geyoro high and late with an ugly challenge.

But after a VAR review, Welch decided to downgrade Gama's punishment to a yellow card.

France's win saw them take control of Group D after Belgium and Iceland had drawn 1-1 earlier on Sunday.

Women's Euro 2022 Highlights: France 5-1 Italy

Watch

