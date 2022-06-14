Highlights: Germany 5-2 Italy - Watch All The Goals From UEFA Nations League Mauling

Germany turned on the style in UEFA Nations League Group A3 on Tuesday by thrashing Italy 5-2 in Monchengladbach.

After beginning their campaign with three straight draws, Germany found the winning formula in devastating fashion.

Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller struck in the first half either side of an Ilkay Gundogan penalty.

Timo Werner then netted twice after the interval to inflict one of Italy's heaviest ever defeats.

Germany's fifth goal was aided by Italy keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who gave away possession with a loose pass.

Wilfried Gnonto scored his first international goal for Italy before Alessandro Bastoni grabbed another consolation strike in added time, but it was too little, too late.

Germany now have six points from four games, leaving them just a point below group leaders Hungary with two rounds of fixtures remaining.