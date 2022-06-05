Highlights: Croatia 0-3 Austria - Watch Ralf Rangnick Make Dream Start In Nations League

Ralf Rangnick made a dream start as Austria manager on Friday as his team began their UEFA Nations League Group A1 campaign with a 3-0 away win over Croatia.

Rangnick had endured a tough time as interim Manchester United boss, winning just 11 of his 29 games in charge between December and May.

The plan had been for him to stay employed by United in a part-time consultancy role, but he recently terminated that contract so that he could focus fully on Austria.

Highlights: Croatia 0-3 Austria

Rangnick set up his Austria side in a fluid 3-1-4-2 formation and it worked a treat.

Despite Croatia having the majority of possession, Austria looked like the much more dangerous team in Osijek.

The opening goal came just before half time when Marko Arnautovic went on a weaving run before powering home a shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Michael Gregoritsch swept in Austria's second after an assist by Maximilian Wober.

Marcel Sabitzer then completed the scoring with a long-range effort.