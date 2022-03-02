Jack Grealish Hails Phil Foden For Assisting Him "Just Like" Lionel Messi In Man City's FA Cup Win

Jack Grealish has revealed that he and Phil Foden prepared for Manchester City's FA Cup match at Peterborough on Tuesday by watching videos of Lionel Messi.

Grealish scored the first FA Cup goal of his career in City's 2-0 win at London Road.

The former Aston Villa midfielder was set up for his goal by Foden with a long-range through pass.

Speaking about the goal after the match, Grealish claimed that Foden's assist was Messi-esque and suggested that their pre-game viewing may have inspired the 21-year-old.

Describing Foden's pass, Grealish told ITV: "It was unbelievable. Before the game on the coach here I was sat next to Phil and was scrolling through Twitter when a video of Messi came up, his passing. We were just watching it.

"As soon as he scored, he came over to me and said, 'it was just like Messi'."

Grealish may too have taken some inspiration from Messi as his run and first touch had vibes of the Argentina legend's memorable goal vs Nigeria at the 2018 World Cup.

Grealish has now scored four goals for City this season.

He has been criticized for his modest tally and even recently said himself that he was hoping to improve his statistics in this area.

But City manager Pep Guardiola leapt to his defense before the game with Peterborough, suggesting that Grealish brings more to the team than just goals and insisting he has been happy with the player's contribution.

As quoted by GOAL, Guardiola told reporters: "Maybe he listened too much to what the people say.

"It's wrong but the statistics are better and he plays quite similar to Aston Villa in terms of ball contact.

"He had the chances against Crystal Palace in 20 minutes to score three goals. It didn't happen but it's going to happen. We didn't buy him to score 45 goals."