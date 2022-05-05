Tammy Abraham Fires Jose Mourinho's Roma Into First Ever Europa Conference League Final

Jose Mourinho remains on course to become the first manager to win the UEFA Europa Conference League after his Roma side beat Leicester City in their semi-final.

He has already won the UEFA Europa League and two Champions League titles. Now Roma are now just one game away from giving him a full set.

Mourinho has not spoken too kindly about Europe's third-tier competition. He said last week that Roma vs Leicester was a fixture that was "too good to be Conference League".

Indeed, Thursday's second leg at the Stadio Olimpico did not look like a third-tier match as it was played in front of a crowd of 63,940.

Most of those fans were jumping for joy in the 11th minute when Tammy Abraham headed in his 25th club goal of the season.

That proved to be enough to give Roma a 1-0 win on the night and a 2-1 victory on aggregate.

The final on May 25 will be played in more modest surroundings as Tirana's 22,500-seater Air Albania Stadium has been selected as the venue.

Roma's opposition in the final will be Feyenoord, who secured a 0-0 draw at Marseille on Thursday to give them a 3-2 victory over two legs.