Referee Separates Trent Alexander-Arnold And David De Gea During Liverpool Vs Man United

A heated argument between Trent Alexander-Arnold and David de Gea was broken up by referee Martin Atkinson at Anfield on Tuesday.

Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold and United keeper De Gea squared up to each other moments after Luis Diaz had scored to give the home side a 1-0 advantage.

Diaz fired past De Gea from close range after being set up by Mo Salah as Liverpool took an early lead against their fierce rivals.

After the ball rebounded off the back of the net and back onto the pitch, Alexander-Arnold kicked it hard in the general direction of De Gea.

It is not clear whether the Liverpool star had been aiming for De Gea, but the Spaniard reacted furiously after the ball flew narrowly past his right ear.

David de Gea (number 1) and Trent Alexander-Arnold pictured squaring up during Liverpool vs Manchester United IMAGO/PA Images/Mike Egerton

As Salah and Diaz celebrated together, De Gea and Alexander-Arnold exchanged shoves in the background before the ref arrived to calm things down.

Alexander-Arnold was then escorted away from the situation by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Moments after Liverpool went 1-0 up, Anfield united to show support for absent Red Devils forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo had been granted compassionate leave to miss the game after he and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced 24 hours earlier than their newborn son had died.

Players from both teams wore black armbands as a mark of respect, while fans observed a minute's applause.