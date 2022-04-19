Skip to main content

Referee Separates Trent Alexander-Arnold And David De Gea During Liverpool Vs Man United

A heated argument between Trent Alexander-Arnold and David de Gea was broken up by referee Martin Atkinson at Anfield on Tuesday.

Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold and United keeper De Gea squared up to each other moments after Luis Diaz had scored to give the home side a 1-0 advantage.

Diaz fired past De Gea from close range after being set up by Mo Salah as Liverpool took an early lead against their fierce rivals.

After the ball rebounded off the back of the net and back onto the pitch, Alexander-Arnold kicked it hard in the general direction of De Gea.

It is not clear whether the Liverpool star had been aiming for De Gea, but the Spaniard reacted furiously after the ball flew narrowly past his right ear.

David de Gea (number 1) and Trent Alexander-Arnold pictured squaring up during Liverpool vs Manchester United

David de Gea (number 1) and Trent Alexander-Arnold pictured squaring up during Liverpool vs Manchester United

As Salah and Diaz celebrated together, De Gea and Alexander-Arnold exchanged shoves in the background before the ref arrived to calm things down.

Alexander-Arnold was then escorted away from the situation by Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson.

Moments after Liverpool went 1-0 up, Anfield united to show support for absent Red Devils forward Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo had been granted compassionate leave to miss the game after he and partner Georgina Rodriguez announced 24 hours earlier than their newborn son had died.

Players from both teams wore black armbands as a mark of respect, while fans observed a minute's applause.

David de Gea (number 1) and Trent Alexander-Arnold pictured squaring up during Liverpool vs Manchester United
Watch

Referee Separates Trent Alexander-Arnold And David De Gea During Liverpool Vs Man United

By Robert Summerscales1 minute ago
Liverpool and Man United fans perform a minute's applause for Cristiano Ronaldo at Anfield in April 2022
Watch

Watch Liverpool And Man United Fans Unite For Minute's Applause To Support Cristiano Ronaldo

By Robert Summerscales58 minutes ago
Phil Jones pictured during Manchester United's 1-0 home loss against Wolves in January 2022
News

Man United Boss Ralf Rangnick Explains Phil Jones Decision After Switching To 5-3-2 Vs Liverpool

By Robert Summerscales1 hour ago
A general view of Liverpool's Anfield stadium taken in March 2021
News

Liverpool & Man United Players To Wear Black Armbands After Death Of Cristiano Ronaldo's Son

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Arsenal captain Alexandre Lacazette pictured adjusting his armband during his side's 3-0 defeat at Crystal Palace in April 2022
News

Arteta Defends Decision To Make Lacazette Captain But Tells Him To Focus On Arsenal

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring for Dortmund against Wolfsburg in April 2022
News

Pep Guardiola Coy On Reports Man City Have Agreed Personal Terms With Erling Haaland

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo pictured during Manchester United's 5-0 defeat against Liverpool in October 2021
News

Man United Confirm Cristiano Ronaldo Will Miss Liverpool Game After Death Of Newborn Son

By Robert Summerscales7 hours ago
A general view from inside Old Trafford before Manchester United's game against Norwich City in April 2022
News

Man United Tipped To Borrow Another £200m To Expand Old Trafford By 15,000 Seats

By Robert Summerscales21 hours ago
Cadiz players celebrate in a huddle after beating Barcelona 1-0 in April 2022
News

Cadiz Beat Barca In Front Of 42,000 Empty Seats To Leave Real Madrid 7 Points From La Liga Glory

By Robert Summerscales22 hours ago