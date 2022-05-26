Highlights: River Plate 8-1 Alianza Lima - Watch Man City Loanee Julian Alvarez Score Six Goals

Julian Alvarez provided a timely reminder that Erling Haaland is not the only goal machine moving to Manchester City this summer.

Haaland was pictured in Manchester on Wednesday, after posing for photos to be used on social media when City officially announce his arrival.

Hours later, 22-year-old Alvarez scored SIX goals to help River Plate thrash Alianza Lima 8-1 in Copa Libertadores Group F.

Alvarez signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with City in January when the Premier League club bought him for a fee in the region of £14 million.

The Argentina international was immediately loaned back to River but he is expected to join up with Pep Guardiola's first-team squad ahead of the 2022/23 European soccer season.

Alvarez was on fire on Wednesday as he scored two hat-tricks - one in the first half, and another in the second.

Highlights: River Plate 8-1 Alianza Lima

Manchester City loanee Julian Alvarez pictured in action for River Plate in May 2022 IMAGO/ZUMA Wire/Manuel Cortina

Unsurprisingly, River finished top of Group F with Alianza last.

River ended the group stage with five wins, one draw and zero defeats, having scored 18 goals and conceded just three.