Skip to main content

Highlights: River Plate 8-1 Alianza Lima - Watch Man City Loanee Julian Alvarez Score Six Goals

Julian Alvarez provided a timely reminder that Erling Haaland is not the only goal machine moving to Manchester City this summer.

Haaland was pictured in Manchester on Wednesday, after posing for photos to be used on social media when City officially announce his arrival.

Hours later, 22-year-old Alvarez scored SIX goals to help River Plate thrash Alianza Lima 8-1 in Copa Libertadores Group F.

Alvarez signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with City in January when the Premier League club bought him for a fee in the region of £14 million.

The Argentina international was immediately loaned back to River but he is expected to join up with Pep Guardiola's first-team squad ahead of the 2022/23 European soccer season. 

Alvarez was on fire on Wednesday as he scored two hat-tricks - one in the first half, and another in the second.

Highlights: River Plate 8-1 Alianza Lima

Manchester City loanee Julian Alvarez pictured in action for River Plate in May 2022

Manchester City loanee Julian Alvarez pictured in action for River Plate in May 2022

Unsurprisingly, River finished top of Group F with Alianza last.

River ended the group stage with five wins, one draw and zero defeats, having scored 18 goals and conceded just three.

Manchester City loanee Julian Alvarez pictured in action for River Plate in May 2022
Watch

Highlights: River Plate 8-1 Alianza Lima - Watch Man City Loanee Julian Alvarez Score Six Goals

By Robert Summerscalesjust now
Erling Haaland pictured in full Manchester City kit outside the club's training center
Watch

Erling Haaland Pictured In Full Manchester City Kit After Announcement Photoshoot

By Robert Summerscales25 minutes ago
A general view of a Chelsea-branded corner flag at Stamford Bridge
News

Chelsea Transfer Budget Set At £200m After Government Approves £4.25bn Takeover

By Robert Summerscales2 hours ago
Jose Mourinho pictured kissing his winners medal after leading Roma to glory in the first ever Europa Conference League final
News

Jose Mourinho Makes More History As Roma Win First Ever UEFA Europa Conference League

By Robert Summerscales3 hours ago
Mo Salah (left) pictured with Sadio Mane and the FA Cup trophy after Liverpool's victory over Chelsea in the 2022 final at Wembley
News

Mo Salah Is Staying At Liverpool But Sadio Mane Won't Reveal His Plans Until After UCL Final

By Robert Summerscales5 hours ago
BBC News accidentally ran with the headline "Manchester United are rubbish" on their live news ticker
Watch

BBC Apologizes After "Manchester United Are Rubbish" Headline Is Shown On TV News Show

By Robert SummerscalesMay 24, 2022
Jurgen Klopp pictured during Liverpool's final game of the 2021/22 Premier League season - a 3-1 win over Wolves
News

Jurgen Klopp Wins Sir Alex Ferguson Trophy As He Becomes Two-Time LMA Manager Of The Year

By Robert SummerscalesMay 24, 2022
Todd Boehly pictured at Stamford Bridge in May 2022
News

Chelsea Takeover Approved By Premier League As Todd Boehly Passes Owners' Test

By Robert SummerscalesMay 24, 2022
Kurt Zouma pictured representing West Ham in December 2021
News

Kurt Zouma Pleads Guilty To Cat Abuse And Will Learn Punishment Next Week

By Robert SummerscalesMay 24, 2022