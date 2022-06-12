Skip to main content

Soccer Aid 2022 Highlights: Watch All The Goals From Star-Studded UNICEF Charity Game

Soccer Aid 2022 took center stage at the London Stadium on Sunday as celebrities teamed up with former players to put on a show and raise money for UNICEF.

Among the soccer legends on show as England took on a Rest of the World XI were Cafu, Roberto Carlos, Teddy Sheringham, Mark Noble and Andriy Shevchenko.

But it was TikTok star Noah Beck that scored the game's opening goal for the ROTW.

Noah Beck pictured taking a penalty to score the first goal of Soccer Aid 2022

Former Manchester United left-back Patrice Evra was fouled by a clumsy tackle from YouTuber Chunkz, before Beck smashed the resulting penalty past David James.

Beck went from hero to zero before half time when he fouled Chunkz to give England a penalty at the other end.

Chunkz wanted to take the spot-kick himself but Jamie Carragher did not allow it, so Mark Wright did the honors to make it 1-1. 

After a lengthy US-style half-time break, the action returned with a bang as Tom Grennan scored a brilliant goal to put England in front.

Soccer Aid 2022 Highlights

More highlights to follow.

Soccer Aid 2022 Teams And Coaches

England Squad

Liam Payne (captain), Tom Grennan, Chunkz, Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville, Fara Williams, Joe Cole, Alex Brooker, Damian Lewis, Sir Mo Farah, Mark Wright, David Harewood, Teddy Sheringham, David James, Aitch, Mark Noble, Russell Howard, Eni Aluko, Anita Asante, Stewart Downing

England Coaches

Harry Redknapp, Vicky McClure, David Seaman and Emma Hayes

Rest Of The World Squad

Usain Bolt (captain), Patrice Evra, Martin Compston, Chelcee Grimes, Cafu, Mo Gilligan, Steven Bartlett, Carli Lloyd, Noah Beck, Lee Mack, Munya Chawama, Kem Cetinay, Andriy Shevchenko, Petr Cech, Roberto Carlos, Mark Strong, Tom Stoltman, Andrea Pirlo, Heather O'Reilly, Dimitar Berbatov

Rest Of The World Coaches

Arsene Wenger, Robbie Keane (player-coach) and Idris Elba

