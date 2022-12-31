Skip to main content

Watch Marcus Rashford Score Winner At Wolves After Being Released From Naughty Step

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score a brilliant winning goal for Manchester United against Wolves on New Year's Eve.

Rashford was not named in United's starting XI for what manager Erik ten Hag said was an "internal disciplinary" issue.

But he was subbed on at half-time in place of Alejandro Garnacho.

Rashford then broke the deadlock in the 76th minute when he drove at the Wolves defense, played a neat one-two with Bruno Fernandes and then coolly slotted a low shot past Jose Sa.

Manchester United no.10 Marcus Rashford pictured celebrating after scoring against Wolves on New Year's Eve in 2022

Manchester United no.10 Marcus Rashford pictured celebrating after scoring against Wolves

It was Rashford's 11th United goal of the season.

He thought he had scored his 12th moments later when he found the net again.

But a VAR review found that the ball had struck Rashford's arm before he fired past Sa for the second time.

United's win saw them end 2022 with 32 points from 16 Premier League games this season.

Watch

