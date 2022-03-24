Watch North Macedonia Subs & Staff Invade Pitch As Late Goal Ends Italy's World Cup Bid

North Macedonia produced a contender for shock result of 2022 by beating Italy at Palermo's Stadio Renzo Barbera on Thursday.

The team ranked 67th in the FIFA World Rankings beat the reigning European champions 1-0 thanks to an Aleksandar Trajkovski winner in the 92nd minute.

It was a brilliant long-range strike by Trajkovski, who had played for Palermo between 2015 and 2019.

After the ball hit the back of Gianluigi Donnarumma's net, the subs and coaching staff from the North Macedonia bench stormed onto the pitch to join Trajkovski in celebration.

Their celebrations were then put on ice as a VAR review was called for to determine whether Trajkovski had controlled the ball with his arm in the build-up.

But the goal stood and North Macedonia held on for a further three minutes of added time before the celebrations kicked off again once the final whistle was blown.

It means that Italy, for the first time ever, have failed to qualify for back-to-back FIFA World Cups.

North Macedonia, who have never played at a World Cup, will qualify for the first time if they beat Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in a playoff final next Tuesday.

Portugal won their playoff semi-final on Thursday by beating Turkey 3-1.

Italy's defeat will send shockwaves across world soccer.

They had only narrowly missed out on an automatic place at Qatar 2022 when Switzerland pipped them to first place in Group C on goal difference.

Italy had been one of seven teams who ended the regular qualifying phase unbeaten.

The Azzurri finished with four wins and four draws from their eight group games against Switzerland, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria and Lithuania.

Meanwhile, North Macedonia finished second to Germany in Group J, ahead of Romania, Armenia, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Tuesday's playoff final against Portugal will take place at Porto's Estadio do Dragao.

The winner will progress to the World Cup draw on April 1.