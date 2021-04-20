Bengals Legends Weigh in on Ring of Honor

Excitement is in the air in Bengals Nation. The organization introduced their Ring of Honor earlier this month and revealed their new uniforms on Monday.

Legendary wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh spoke with Bengals Team Reporter Marisa Contipelli following the uniform reveal.

Anthony Muñoz, an inaugural inductee into the Bengals Ring of Honor along with Paul Brown, joined Contipelli and Houshmanzadeh to discuss the significance of honoring the past.

“In the fifty plus years of this organization, there have been some amazing players that have gone through here,” Muñoz said. “There are a lot of guys worthy of being in the Ring of Honor.”

Muñoz wants former NFL MVP and legendary quarterback Ken Anderson to get the call for the Bengals Ring of Honor and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Houshmanzadeh asked which offensive lineman the former left tackle would like to see with Muñoz in the Ring of Honor.

“Max Montoya to me was one of the best guards I ever watched play. You get him on the football field, you better be ready for war," Muñoz said. "Max Montoya came every Sunday to battle. He is probably the one guy who has not gotten enough credit out of all the guys that are constantly mentioned.”

Excitement not only is among fans, but is among former Bengals players.

“It’s like a relief [for former players],” Houshmanzadeh said. “The Bengals are finally doing this. Just the acknowledgement that guys would like to have. They’re excited for it.”

The great part about it is honoring legends that deserve their due, while also remembering their teammates and coaches that helped Muñoz, Anderson and so many others achieve greatness.

“I think the appreciation goes far beyond the humility and excitement of me being inducted,” Muñoz said. “The great thing about it is that you can’t forget, because it is a team sport, you can’t forget the guys that you went out every Sunday afternoon, Monday night, or Sunday night and played the game with.”

The two Cincinnati greats are looking forward to the Ring of Honor bringing alumni together from all decades of Bengals History and establish great relationships.

The team will release more details in May about the inaugural Ring of Honor ballot. Season Ticket Members and Suite Owners will vote in the remaining two members from the ballot.

Cincinnati will honor the inaugural Ring of Honor class during halftime at a game in 2021.

For the latest on the Ring of Honor, free agency and the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Joe Burrow Comments on Gruesome Scar

The Bengals' New Jersey Numbers Are Here!

Look: Bengals Win Total For 2021 Season Released

Bengals Players React to New Uniforms: "My Mind Was Blown"

Watch: Bengals Explain Key Details About New Uniforms

Joe Burrow Chimes in on Bengals' New Uniforms

Ja'Marr Chase Earns Big Time Praise From Former O-Lineman

Ugly Stat Shows How Much Zac Taylor and the Bengals Have Struggled

The Bengals Should Go After Former Pro Bowl Defensive Tackle

Bengals' Potential Target Impresses Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Potential Reunion With Joe Burrow

How Sewell, Chase and Pitts Stack Up in Latest Prospect Rankings

How Duke Tobin Compares to Other NFL General Managers

Analyst Names Two "Ideal" Draft Picks For Bengals

Bengals Show Interest in Division II Speedster

Does Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?

A Decade Later, Bengals Find Themselves in a Familiar Draft Window

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Training Like a Cyborg to Prepare for Life in the NFL

Bengals Bolster Offense in SI Team Publisher Mock Draft

More Details About the Bengals' New Uniforms Released

Bengals Honor Giovani Bernard With Tribute Video

Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase

NFL MVP Odds: Joe Burrow in the Mix

Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense

New Mock Draft: Did the Bengals Reach?

Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”

Joe Burrow is "Locked in" During Recovery

Bengals Add Thaddeus Moss to Roster

Jewell's Gems: Bengals Address Major Weaknesses in Seven-Round Mock Draft

NFL Evaluator Has Big Time Praise for Ja'Marr Chase

The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read

Cincinnati Legend Chimes in on Bengals' Ring of Honor

Dave Lapham Weighs in on Sewell vs Chase

Is a Number Change Coming for Tee Higgins?

Anthony Muñoz Chimes in on Bengals' Fifth Pick, Thinks Burrow Will Be Happy

Bengals Introduce Ring of Honor

A Breakdown of Giovani Bernard's Release: Why Now?

Chad Johnson Has a Gift for Joe Burrow

Bengals BOOST Trenches in Mock Draft 4.0

Bengals Part Ways With Veteran Running Back Giovani Bernard

How Does Penei Sewell Compare to 2020 Offensive Line Draft Class?

Designer Creates Awesome Bengals Jersey Mockups

Former NFL General Manager Believes Bengals Have Easy Decision With No. 5 Pick

Duke Tobin Sheds Light on O-Line and Wide Receiver Depth in 2021 NFL Draft

How Involved is Joe Burrow in the Bengals' Pre-Draft Process

Bengals Legend Has Eyes on BIG Lineman to Protect Joe Burrow

NFL Teams Expect Bengals to Pick Penei Sewell

Former NFL Head Coach Weighs in on Great Debate Between Chase and Sewell

"A Lot of Teams" Believe Bengals Should Take Penei Sewell at No. 5

Watch: Penei Sewell Goes Through Four Stage Workout

Longtime Bengals Assistant Endorses Ja'Marr Chase

Analysts Simplify Ja'Marr Chase Vs Penei Sewell Debate

Scouts Rave About Ja'Marr Chase Following Pro Day Workout

Another Big Board Has Sizable Gap Between Penei Sewell and Ja'Marr Chase

This is a Great Film Breakdown of Penei Sewell

NFL Draft Big Board: Big Gap Between Sewell and Chase

This is a great film breakdown of Penei Sewell

Penei Sewell vs Ja'Marr Chase: Team May Have Tipped Their Hand

One NFL Team Believes Bengals Will Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Should Bengals Consult Joe Burrow About Fifth Pick in NFL Draft?

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook