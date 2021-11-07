Fans React to Lions Apparent Absence From Liberty-Mississippi Game

Should the Lions scouting department have attended the Liberty-Mississippi game?

On Saturday, a highly anticipated college football matchup pitted two quarterback's who could end up being selected on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Saturday's Liberty-Mississippi contest was one of the more alluring college football games of the year, with Matt Corral and Malik Willis dueling in front of many National Football League scouts and front office personnel.

NFL scouts made the journey to to Oxford, Mississippi to observe the 27-14 Ole Miss victory over Liberty.

According to NFL.com, "Representatives from 16 teams were in attendance, including Broncos general manager George Paton and Washington Football Team GM Martin Mayhew, per my NFL Media colleague Chase Goodbread. Corral came out on top in a 27-14 Ole Miss win, completing 20 of 27 passes for 324 yards and a touchdown despite clearly being hobbled by pain in his lower body. Willis went 16 of 25 for 173 yards, no TDs and three interceptions. He rushed 27 times for 71 yards and a TD and was sacked nine times.

It did not appear the Lions sent personnel to the game, causing supporters to speculate whether this meant the Lions were not exploring drafting a quarterback in the early rounds of the draft.

Here is a sample of the reactions online.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER