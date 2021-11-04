Skip to main content
    • November 4, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Campbell Wins NFC Defensive Player of Month

    The Green Bay Packers' standout linebacker played a key role in the team allowing just 16.8 points per game in October.
    Author:

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month.

    In five games, Campbell piled up 45 tackles, including one sack and three for losses, plus one interception, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Green Bay won all five games and was third in the NFL with 16.8 points allowed per game during that span.

    Campbell is fifth in the NFL with 75 tackles. Of the 17 players with more than 60 stops, Campbell is the only player with at least two interceptions and two forced fumbles and is tied for first with a combined four interceptions and forced fumbles.

    Campbell signed with Green Bay on June 9. A fourth-round pick by Atlanta in 2016, he arrived in Green Bay having 70 career starts under his belt. Statistically, his best season was his final one with the Falcons, when he had career highs of 129 tackles and three forced fumbles. Last year with Arizona, he had 99 tackles.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    USATSI_13582051
    Play
    Gambling

    Spread Soars as Rodgers Sits Due to COVID

    How much is Aaron Rodgers' presence worth in the eyes of sportsbooks? And how much money did one bettor put on the Packers?

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16236403
    Play
    News

    Packers Bringing Back Bortles for Emergency Quarterback Depth

    With Aaron Rodgers and Kurt Benkert out with COVID, the Green Bay Packers are re-signing veteran Blake Bortles.

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17047943
    Play
    News

    Rodgers Tests Positive for COVID, Will Be Out for Sunday vs. Chiefs

    Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers, who said in August that he had been "immunized," will be out for at least 10 days.

    17 hours ago

    He entered this season with three games of 12-plus tackles. He’s matched that total in seven games this year.

    According to Sports Info Solutions, his average tackle has limited the gain to 1.9 yards, and he’s given up 4.7 yards per target in the passing game. Those are much better than his career marks of 2.5 yards per tackle and 6.0 yards per target.

    Why has a player unemployed through the first waves of free agency been such a fit?

    “Honestly, to get straight to the point, I’ve played in systems where, it’s not necessarily a bad thing, but linebackers are almost like defensive backs,” he said recently. “You’re running with wide receivers all the time, you’re playing in man coverage. That’s something I can do – I’m very good at it – but this system just allows linebackers to be linebackers and defensive backs to be defensive backs, if that makes sense. That’s basically the biggest difference. It allows a linebacker to be a linebacker and make plays within the box area. Knowing week in and week out what my role is, it allows me to play consistently at a high level.”

    USATSI_17086367
    News

    Campbell Wins NFC Defensive Player of Month

    54 seconds ago
    USATSI_17047914
    News

    Aaron Rodgers, COVID And the Big Picture

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_16977288
    Injuries

    Packers-Chiefs Injury Report: Myers Had Surgery

    14 hours ago
    USATSI_13581921
    News

    Packers Place Rodgers on COVID List; Sign Two to Practice Squad

    15 hours ago
    USATSI_13582051
    Gambling

    Spread Soars as Rodgers Sits Due to COVID

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_16236403
    News

    Packers Bringing Back Bortles for Emergency Quarterback Depth

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_13901985
    News

    Positive COVID Test Threatens Rodgers for Seattle Game, Too

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17047943
    News

    Rodgers Tests Positive for COVID, Will Be Out for Sunday vs. Chiefs

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17021617
    News

    Packers Make Midseason All-Pro Teams

    22 hours ago