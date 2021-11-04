Campbell Wins NFC Defensive Player of Month

The Green Bay Packers' standout linebacker played a key role in the team allowing just 16.8 points per game in October.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers linebacker De’Vondre Campbell has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month.

In five games, Campbell piled up 45 tackles, including one sack and three for losses, plus one interception, two passes defensed and two forced fumbles. Green Bay won all five games and was third in the NFL with 16.8 points allowed per game during that span.

Campbell is fifth in the NFL with 75 tackles. Of the 17 players with more than 60 stops, Campbell is the only player with at least two interceptions and two forced fumbles and is tied for first with a combined four interceptions and forced fumbles.

Campbell signed with Green Bay on June 9. A fourth-round pick by Atlanta in 2016, he arrived in Green Bay having 70 career starts under his belt. Statistically, his best season was his final one with the Falcons, when he had career highs of 129 tackles and three forced fumbles. Last year with Arizona, he had 99 tackles.

He entered this season with three games of 12-plus tackles. He’s matched that total in seven games this year.

According to Sports Info Solutions, his average tackle has limited the gain to 1.9 yards, and he’s given up 4.7 yards per target in the passing game. Those are much better than his career marks of 2.5 yards per tackle and 6.0 yards per target.

Why has a player unemployed through the first waves of free agency been such a fit?

“Honestly, to get straight to the point, I’ve played in systems where, it’s not necessarily a bad thing, but linebackers are almost like defensive backs,” he said recently. “You’re running with wide receivers all the time, you’re playing in man coverage. That’s something I can do – I’m very good at it – but this system just allows linebackers to be linebackers and defensive backs to be defensive backs, if that makes sense. That’s basically the biggest difference. It allows a linebacker to be a linebacker and make plays within the box area. Knowing week in and week out what my role is, it allows me to play consistently at a high level.”



